Falcons release 2019 NFL Draft pick in roster shuffle

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons released defensive lineman John Cominsky, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.
Cominsky was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, someone who didn't play much last season. He was often inactive in 2021, and finished that season with just two tackles in four games played. His Falcons tenure ends with 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks in three seasons.
The Falcons also signed running back Jeremy McNichols on Thursday.
Guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary are the only members of that 2019 class, assembled by a previous regime, who have steadily been on the 53-man roster. Qadree Ollison is currently on the roster, but he has been cut and spent some time on the practice squad.
Lindstrom and McGary are first-round picks from 2019, but the Falcons only exercised Lindstrom's fifth-year option. McGary will be a free agent at season's end. The team didn't have second or third-round picks that year, traded for the opportunity to go back into the first round and take McGary. Fourth-round cornerback Kendall Sheffield was cut earlier this offseason.
