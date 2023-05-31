Three Falcons featured on PFF top 25 under 25 list

Drake London, Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell all included in group of rising NFL starts

May 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons young foundation is expanding, with several recent draft picks assuming prominent roles on the depth chart. There are a few within that group, however, that have garnered some national attention due to vast potential.

That was clear on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 25 players under 25 years old entering the 2023 season. The Falcons have three players on the list, tied with Dallas for the most in the league.

Cowboys defensive weapon Micah Parsons took the top spot, with Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson and Tampa Bay tackle Tristan Wirfs rounding out the top three, respectively.

The Falcons trio or receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback A.J. Terrell came all in a cluster, from Nos. 20-22.

PFF focused their London analysis on his contested catch rate (58.3 percent) and his 27.2 receiver usage rate, meaning he got targeted a ton thanks to solid chemistry with quarterback Desmond Ridder after he became the starter.

The Pitts discussion homed in on great potential flash during his rookie season while accounting for an injury-riddled sophomore campaign and a different offensive shift dampened some of his explosive plays.

Terrell also had an awesome 2021 season, when he allowed just 200 yards all season, per PFF stats, forced 15 incompletions and had three interceptions. His 2022 wasn't as prolific but might've been better than the stats showed.

There weren't any 2023 draft picks on the lists, but it's hard to imagine Bijan Robinson doesn't make it next year if he plays to his potential.

The Falcons have gotten good value from their recent drafts, with heavy contributions expected from the top two rounds of both the 2021 and '22 drafts, with high hopes for those picks from '23. The Falcons have also mined quality from Day 3, with Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier and Ta'Quon Graham all coming in those later rounds.

news

What Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson hope to learn from each together

There will be plenty of touches to go around for both top young running backs and Cordarrelle Patterson

news

'You're going to have to try to find us': Falcons lean into position-less football ideology

This identity is something the Falcons have been building towards for years. Has it finally reach its truest form in 2023?

news

Which new defensive addition will make biggest impact in 2023? -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss which veteran defender will stand out during his first year in Atlanta.

news

'There's so much more to this guy that's still out there': How the Falcons decided on Zach Harrison in 2023 NFL Draft

The Falcons took the Ohio State product with the No. 75 overall pick in the draft because they saw a player whose best days are still ahead of him.

news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Matthew Bergeron and how Falcons can compete in NFC South

Atlanta should have a chance to win the division for the first time since 2016, but they have a lot to prove

news

How 'natural-born leader' Desmond Ridder is using offseason program to help Falcons level up

Falcons teammates confident in Ridder's ability to lead team in all aspects

news

Notes, observations from first week of Falcons OTAs

Calais Campbell makes his debut in Flowery Branch, Tyler Allgeier talks Bijan Robinson, Avery Williams works with a new position group, plus so much more.

news

'That guy is trying to put somebody into the sideline': Why the Falcons decided on Matthew Bergeron in 2023 NFL Draft

When one word comes up in every interview, you pay attention. The word the Falcons associated with Bergeron was, "temperament." He fits theirs.

news

Falcons thrilled to connect with German NFL fans

NFL awards Falcons with opportunity to reach Germany through Global Markets Program

news

Falcons to hold joint practices with Miami Dolphins

Atlanta also worked out with AFC East franchise before the 2021 campaign

news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Mack Hollins and Falcons receivers, plus the future of Matthew Bergeron

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

'You're going to have to try to find us': Falcons lean into position-less football ideology

What Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson hope to learn from each together

'There's so much more to this guy that's still out there': How the Falcons decided on Zach Harrison in 2023 NFL Draft

Jeff Okudah discusses overcoming adversity on and off the field | Falcons in Focus Podcast

