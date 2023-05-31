Three Falcons featured on PFF top 25 under 25 list

The Falcons young foundation is expanding, with several recent draft picks assuming prominent roles on the depth chart. There are a few within that group, however, that have garnered some national attention due to vast potential.

That was clear on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 25 players under 25 years old entering the 2023 season. The Falcons have three players on the list, tied with Dallas for the most in the league.

Cowboys defensive weapon Micah Parsons took the top spot, with Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson and Tampa Bay tackle Tristan Wirfs rounding out the top three, respectively.

The Falcons trio or receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback A.J. Terrell came all in a cluster, from Nos. 20-22.

PFF focused their London analysis on his contested catch rate (58.3 percent) and his 27.2 receiver usage rate, meaning he got targeted a ton thanks to solid chemistry with quarterback Desmond Ridder after he became the starter.

The Pitts discussion homed in on great potential flash during his rookie season while accounting for an injury-riddled sophomore campaign and a different offensive shift dampened some of his explosive plays.

Terrell also had an awesome 2021 season, when he allowed just 200 yards all season, per PFF stats, forced 15 incompletions and had three interceptions. His 2022 wasn't as prolific but might've been better than the stats showed.

There weren't any 2023 draft picks on the lists, but it's hard to imagine Bijan Robinson doesn't make it next year if he plays to his potential.