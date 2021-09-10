Wyche: How this Falcons season can go right, how it can go wrong

The < than 23rd

The Falcons don't stay healthy: One injury at just about any position and things get precarious. If Ryan gets hurt, Josh Rosen or Feleipe Franks? How about Ridley or Terrell? Linebacker is about the only position where there is depth. There is some young talent in the secondary, like rookie Richie Grant, but he still has some growing to do.

The schedule: The first five games are crucial for momentum. If the Falcons don't emerge with a winning record, they will be climbing up Stone Mountain with grease on their hands and feet. Most of the starters didn't play in the preseason, as was the case with a lot of teams, and with a new staff, new scheme and new players, losing early could diminish faith in everything.

There's also this: The Week 6 bye is brutal. Teams hate early byes, and for a team like Atlanta trying to find its identity, the early breather could cause disruption. Not to mention, after the early bye, there are 12 consecutive games in a 17-game season where health is EVERYTHING. Oh, and those late-season games at San Francisco and Buffalo will be non-conference doozies.

The offensive line: Keeping Ryan upright is paramount, but if the line doesn't consistently run block and Atlanta finds itself routinely in second- and third-and-long, there will be flashbacks of 2020, which might blind even the most die-hard fan. The left guard position isn't ideally set – especially with rookie Jalen Mayfield opening there vs. the Eagles' Fletcher Cox, but there aren't a ton of quality guards available. That must be a radical change for GM Terry Fontenot, where his former team, the Saints, have been stacked at guard for years.

Playmakers (or lack thereof): Mike Davis, Ridley, Ryan, Pitts, Terrell, Jarrett, and Hayden Hurst. Falcons' fans know of them. Ask someone outside of Atlanta who the team's No. 2 wideout, ace cornerback or starting tailback is – even after hundreds of thousands of people just did their fantasy drafts – and you'll get some blank stares. Prime example: I've spoken to people for weeks about Cordarelle Patterson as the Falcons supposed big-play running back after Davis. The consensus opinion was, "haven't a few teams tried that already? How'd that work out?"

Opponents are what we expect or better: The Saints, Panthers, Giants, Dolphins, WFT, Cowboys are for real. The Bucs, Bills, 49ers are what we think they'll be. Will the Falcons be good enough to go nose to nose?