WR Williams Sidelined for Thursday's Practice

Oct 29, 2015 at 08:48 AM

2015 Falcons at Work - Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for another home game on Sunday in the Georgia Dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are pictures of the guys at work in week 8.

For the second straight day, WR Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) and S William Moore (groin) missed practice due to their respective injuries.

WR Nick Williams joined Hankerson and Moore on the sidelines on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

OLB O'Brien Schofield (knee) fully participated after being limited on Wednesday. DT Jonathan Babineaux (back) was again a limited participant.

Click here to view the Falcons full injury report

Click here to view the Buccaneers full injury report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

