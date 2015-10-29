WR Williams Sidelined for Thursday's Practice

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for another home game on Sunday in the Georgia Dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are pictures of the guys at work in week 8.
For the second straight day, WR Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) and S William Moore (groin) missed practice due to their respective injuries.
WR Nick Williams joined Hankerson and Moore on the sidelines on Thursday with a hamstring injury.
OLB O'Brien Schofield (knee) fully participated after being limited on Wednesday. DT Jonathan Babineaux (back) was again a limited participant.