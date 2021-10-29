Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' Picks

This Sunday the Falcons have a chance to put themselves in a position they haven't seen in a few years, and not many thought possible coming into this season. Having a record above 0.500 and being firmly in the playoff conversation. Right now, the Falcons sit one spot out of a wild card position in the NFC, and a win over the Panthers could well propel them into one of those spots. Now it is way too early in the season to be getting ahead of ourselves in the playoff conversation, but it's always a fun conversation to have nonetheless.