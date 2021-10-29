Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host division rival Panthers

Oct 29, 2021 at 09:54 AM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Expert Picks 2563x1447 (2)

This Sunday the Falcons have a chance to put themselves in a position they haven't seen in a few years, and not many thought possible coming into this season. Having a record above 0.500 and being firmly in the playoff conversation. Right now, the Falcons sit one spot out of a wild card position in the NFC, and a win over the Panthers could well propel them into one of those spots. Now it is way too early in the season to be getting ahead of ourselves in the playoff conversation, but it's always a fun conversation to have nonetheless.

Related Content:

The Falcons have looked like a whole new ball club since ironing out some kinks in the first couple weeks of the season. Winners of three of the last four games, they have been able to protect Matt Ryan and consistently convert third-and-short situations. Things that seemed far-fetched early on in the season. There is still a lot of room for improvement, but these are not insignificant wins for a football team's morale.

Top 10 Players | Week 7 Falcons at Miami

Take a look at who we think the top 10 players were in this Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 10

No. 1, Kyle Pitts: The rookie tight end tallied his second 100-plus yard receiving performance on Sunday. He had seven catches for 163 yards, and stepped up in clutch situations late in the game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 10

No. 2, Matt Ryan: Arthur Smith commended Matt Ryan's performance on Sunday, saying the quarterback is "criminally underrated" as a quarterback in this league. Ryan finished the day 25-for-40 through the air with 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.
3 / 10

No. 3, Younghoe Koo: You can't talk about this game without bringing up Koo's game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's why he's No. 3 on this list. He delivered when he needed to.

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 10

No. 4, Foye Oluokun: The Falcons linebacker finished the day with 13 combined tackles, but it was his interception in the fourth quarter that really sent shock waves through the Miami offense. Oluokun returned it 56 yards, setting the offense up for the quick score a few plays later. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.
5 / 10

No. 5, Russell Gage: The Falcons have been without Gage for a month as he worked through a high ankle sprain. He made his return in entertaining fashion as it was a day highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown catch from Matt Ryan.

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.
6 / 10

No. 6, Jaylinn Hawkins: Like Oluokun at No. 4 on this list, Hawkins also came up with a momentum-swinging interception. Hawkins' came in the final minutes of the first half as he flew through the endzone to come up with the pick.

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).
7 / 10

No. 7, Deion Jones: The Falcons linebacker was arguably Atlanta's most dominant defender on Sunday. He finished the day leading the Falcons in tackles (15), sacks (1) and tackles for a loss (3).

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.
8 / 10

No. 8, Calvin Ridley: The Falcons No. 1 receiver made his return to the field after missing the London game two weeks ago. Ridley didn't have a superb day (he only had four catches after being targeted 10 times). But Ridley did have a touchdown catch that displayed just why he's so important to this offense.

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.
9 / 10

No. 9, Cordarrelle Patterson: Though not as dynamic as he normally is in the passing game, Patterson's offensive contribution cannot be overlooked. He finished the day with 60 rushing yards, averaging just over four yards a carry, and a rushing touchdown.

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 10

No. 10, Grady Jarrett: Though Jarrett's final stat line wasn't one that normally catches the eye, that doesn't mean he didn't contribute. He did, and he did so in ways that don't show up in numerical form. Jarrett made plays happens for others by getting Tua Tagovailoa off his spot. Take Foye Oluokun's interception as an example: It was Jarrett who put on the pressure that caused Tagovailoa to make a mistake. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Panthers on the other hand come into Sunday with a lot of uncertainty. After winning their first three games they have now dropped four straight. They will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey again on Sunday, and are dealing with quarterback woes after starter Sam Darnold was benched in favor of Phillip Walker mid-game after he struggled to convert against the Giants. Throw in the fact that the Panthers have given up 24 sacks this season and this might just be a coming out party for the Falcons defensive line.

The Falcons are 9-2 in the last 11 games against the Panthers, and have guys like Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley, Cordarrelle Patterson, and of course Matt Ryan, playing some of their best ball right now. All that being said, this is a divisional game, which always seems to bring a different atmosphere, so don't count these Panthers out. They recently signed Stephon Gilmore, who is on track to make his Panthers debut this Sunday and will assuredly make things difficult for the likes of Ridley.

With all that to digest let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.

*Picks made as of Oct. 28

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Falcons 5-1
Matt Bowen | ESPN Falcons 3-3
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Falcons 4-2
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Falcons 2-4
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Panthers 4-2
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Falcons 4-2
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN Falcons 3-3
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Falcons 4-2
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons 4-2
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Falcons 4-2

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

af_21_web_specialty-ticket-packages
Cheer on the Falcons while supporting a group or special cause! Check out our unique ticket packages for every game during the 2021 Falcons season.
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Why you should stop taking Jake Matthews for granted -- Falcons Daily

An 'ultimate professional,' Matthews is a leader vital to the growth, progress of Falcons offensive line
news

Falcons injury report: Falcons get good news about A.J. Terrell availability vs. Panthers

Falcons didn't list anyone on official injury report
news

Bair Mail: Kyle Pitts projections, life without Julio Jones, and Hayden Hurst

We address those topics and more in Friday's mailbag
news

Jaylinn Hawkins never wanted to play defense, now he's a game-changer in the Falcons secondary

Five years ago, college coaches told Hawkins that he needed to switch to defense full-time; he was devastated.  
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell increases practice activity ahead of Panthers game

Entire Falcons roster fully participates in Thursday practice
news

The story statistics do and do not tell about Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell: Falcons Daily

The argument could be made that both Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell are playing well in Dean Pees' scheme, but one shows up in a stat sheet more than the other.
news

The art of route running with Calvin Ridley

In his first full-season as the Falcons No.1 receiver, Ridley is relying on his elite route-running that has made him one of the league's best.
news

Ranking Younghoe Koo's best field goals with Atlanta: Falcons Daily

Younghoe Koo's 36-yard, game-winner against Miami was his 70th field goal as a Falcon. We rank Koo's top five field goals of the last three seasons. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating A.J. Terrell, Avery Williams status entering Panthers week

Erik Harris, Fabian Moreau not listed on the participation report
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: time, tv, live stream, radio

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts and rookie of the year, trade deadline talk and what beating Panthers would mean for playoff hopes

Those questions and more get answers in Wednesday's mailbag

Top News

Why you should stop taking Jake Matthews for granted -- Falcons Daily

Falcons injury report: Falcons get good news about A.J. Terrell availability vs. Panthers

Bair Mail: Kyle Pitts projections, life without Julio Jones, and Hayden Hurst

Why Calvin Ridley is the best route running receiver in the NFL

Advertising