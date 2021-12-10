Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to Carolina for a rematch against the Panthers

Dec 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Expert Picks Falcons vs Panthers

This Sunday the Falcons take to the road for a rematch against the Carolina Panthers, a game that could have major playoff implications down the road. Coming into the game both teams sit at 5-7, only one game back of 49ers for the last playoff spot. The Panthers hold the tie breaker from their win over the Falcons in Week Eight, however a lot has changed since that game.

Related Content:

The Panthers welcomed back former franchise quarterback Cam Newton whose return has yielded mixed results. After showing flashes of his former self in his first two games as a Panther where he accounted for four touchdowns in the air and on the ground; he followed that up with a 5-21 passing performance with two picks before getting benched for PJ Walker. Suffice it to say we don't know which version of Cam we will see on Sunday, but he is still Cam Newton and a very capable mobile quarterback which can be concerning when Sam Darnold was able to rush for 8.3 yards per carry the last time we faced off.

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons vs Buccaneers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 13.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 celebrates after an interception for touchdown by defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 celebrates after an interception for touchdown by defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 celebrates after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 celebrates after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 make a tackle during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. #6 hit the quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. #6 hit the quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a deflected pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a deflected pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 stiff arms a defender against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 stiff arms a defender against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 stiff arms a defender against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 stiff arms a defender against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 make a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 and linebacker Brandon Copeland #51 make a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scrambles out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scrambles out of the pocket against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson #90 scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a reception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a reception during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 tries to stay in bounds against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 tries to stay in bounds against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 is seen on the bench during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 97

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 is seen on the bench during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 lines up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 lines up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 intercepts the ball and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 intercepts the ball and scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 lines up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 lines up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands off during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau #22 reacts after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 97

against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 97

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 breaks up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass for a first down during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass for a first down during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 97

Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs down field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen on the bench during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen on the bench during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 97

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe #4 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players are seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 97

Atlanta Falcons players are seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 97

Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon #21 is seen during the national anthem prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 97

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on during the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands for the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stands for the national anthem before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players pray before they warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 97

Atlanta Falcons players pray before they warm up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 97

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walks out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 walks out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 looks on moments before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 looks on moments before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 97

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith walks out before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Honorary Captain poses for a photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 97

The Atlanta Falcons Honorary Captain poses for a photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 97

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 97

Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 97

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon and Little Fred pose for a photo during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 97

Freddie Falcon and Little Fred pose for a photo during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the halo board during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 97

A general view of the halo board during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The High School Man of the Year Hugh Scarborough poses for a photo during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 97

The High School Man of the Year Hugh Scarborough poses for a photo during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 97

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons CEO Steven Cannon shares a moment with the TAPS Fallen Hero family before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 97

Atlanta Falcons CEO Steven Cannon shares a moment with the TAPS Fallen Hero family before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 97

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 97

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Vaughters #93 warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen with his sons on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 97

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is seen with his sons on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs an autograph before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 97

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 signs an autograph before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans pose for a photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 97

Atlanta Falcons fans pose for a photo before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 97

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The last time these two sides faced off the Falcons offense struggled in the passing game. With Calvin Ridley a late game scratch Kyle Pitts had then newly acquired Stephon Gilmore on his hip for almost the entire game. Pitts was only able to reel in two receptions for 13 yards, a far cry from his 59 yards per game average that's landed him atop the NFC for total receiving yards as a tight end (shameless Pro Bowl plug).

Since then Pitts has been able to find his footing as the primary target defenses are trying to take out of the game and it has opened up the field for other receivers to step up. Russell Gage set career highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (130) last game against Tampa with Pitts drawing in the defense.

The Falcons haven't shied away from the importance of this game. A win and they're still well within the playoff picture, a loss and we start edging closer to mathematical elimination. With a few injuries on the defensive side still up in the air the Falcons will have their work cut out for them. Monitor the status of Ade Ogundeji, Fabian Moreau, and Richie Grant heading into Sunday to have a clearer idea of who will be suiting up for the Falcons in this pivotal NFC South match up.

With all of that to unpack let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win this weekend.

*Picks made as of Dec. 9

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Falcons 9-3
Matt Bowen | ESPN Panthers 7-5
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Panthers 8-4
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Falcons 6-6
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Falcons 9-3
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Falcons 8-4
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN Falcons 7-5
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Falcons 8-4
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Panthers 7-5
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Panthers 9-3

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

Miller_Lyles_15

Part 2 | The Season

Chapter Two in the story of the 1991 Falcons explores the impressive season, including an unprecedented run against the 49ers and the entire west coast.

WATCH NOW

Related Content

news

The role the run game will play in Falcons rematch with Carolina Panthers

Both Atlanta and Carolina want to attack via the run. Which run game will prevail on Sunday? 
news

Falcons injury report: Rookie defenders questionable heading into NFL Week 14 contest vs. Carolina Panthers

Fabian Moreau didn't receive designation, will play crucial road contest. 
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's performance, Calvin Ridley, Cordarrelle Patterson's future and more Matt Ryan debates

All those topics and more addressed in Friday's mailbag
news

What will it take for the Falcons to play a complete game in 2021?

Arthur Smith said playing a complete game is possible, but the Falcons haven't done it yet
news

Falcons injury report: Status changes for Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week progresses

Lee Smith given a veteran rest day
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers
news

'There's a lot riding on this game': Duron Harmon, Falcons defense embracing the importance of Panthers rematch

A loss on Sunday would be a monumental blow to the Falcons' playoff chances and the team isn't shying away from the importance of Sunday's matchup.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Ade Ogundeji, Richie Grant, Fabian Moreau as Panthers practice week begins

Cordarrelle Patterson gets a veteran rest day
news

Bair Mail: On Matt Ryan, projecting 2022 NFL Draft needs, Calvin Ridley and state of Falcons receiver corps

Your questions get answers in our Wednesday mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart before Week 14 contest vs. Panthers

Steven Means back in the starting lineup after return from IR; Cordarrelle Patterson loses a position on depth chart
news

Mike Davis reflects on the places that shaped him 

Davis and Kris Rhim drove through Davis' neighborhood in West Atlanta, stopping at the places that impacted Davis before recognizing him as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Top News

The role the run game will play in Falcons rematch with Carolina Panthers

Falcons injury report: Rookie defenders questionable heading into NFL Week 14 contest vs. Carolina Panthers

Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Experts' Picks

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith's performance, Calvin Ridley, Cordarrelle Patterson's future and more Matt Ryan debates

Advertising