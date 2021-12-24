Who will win, Falcons or Lions? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host the Lions

Dec 24, 2021 at 08:58 AM
Daniel Chisholm

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

Expert Picks Falcons vs Lions

This Sunday the Falcons round out the holiday season facing off against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are coming off of a loss to the 49ers that dealt a heavy blow to any playoff chances they had. While the Lions are coming off perhaps the biggest upset of the season, winning handedly over the Arizona Cardinals.

Related Content:

Jared Goff has been playing some of his best football in December, averaging over 240-yards per game with seven touchdowns to only two interceptions in three games. He has played a large part in the Lions picking up their first two wins of the season over the course of their last three games. However, the Falcons may have caught a break since Goff is unlikely to suit up for the Lions as he landed on the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week. Though nothing will be official until this weekend the Falcons are likely to see Tim Boyle under center on Sunday.

Game Photos | Week 15 Falcons at 49ers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers during Week 15.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a long reception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts after a long reception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers players pray together after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 78

Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers players pray together after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould #9 talk after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 78

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould #9 talk after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 talk after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 talk after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talk after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 78

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talk after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu #92 swap jerseys after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 78

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham #95 and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu #92 swap jerseys after their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 rushes during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 78

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is seen on the sideline during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 78

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead #19 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 78

Atlanta Falcons punter Thomas Morstead #19 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
An Atlanta Falcons fan is seen in attendance during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 78

An Atlanta Falcons fan is seen in attendance during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means #55 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 attempts to catch a pass in the end zone during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 attempts to catch a pass in the end zone during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a timeout during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a timeout during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play in the huddle during the first quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 returns a punt during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 returns a punt during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 rushes during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 block during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 78

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 block during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates with teammates after a carry during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates with teammates after a carry during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates with teammates after a carry during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 78

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates with teammates after a carry during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams #36 is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 78

Atlanta Falcons safety Shawn Williams #36 is seen on the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 78

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 78

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 78

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 talk prior to their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 talk prior to their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 78

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 78

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 78

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 78

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 talks with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 prior to their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 78

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 talks with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 prior to their game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)

Donald Miralle/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Heading into Sunday Matt Ryan sits needs just two passing touchdowns to pass Eli Manning for ninth place in NFL history. He might get some help against this Lions defense with a target like Russell Gage finding his footing as the top wide receiver the last three weeks averaging 95 yards per game over that stretch and tallying a score. Recently named rookie Pro Bowler Kyle Pitts will also be of some help on that front. Though he only has one touchdown on the season he is in the midst of a historically good rookie season for a tight end. The first rookie Pro Bowler since Jeremy Shockey in 2002, and he is on pace to pass Shockey for the most rookie receiving yards all-time in the Super Bowl Era.

On the defensive side of the ball it's expected that they will have to be prepared for D'Andre Swift's return and a likely more run heavy offense than anticipated with Goff out. To add to that the Lions will likely have to deal with AJ Terrell, perhaps the biggest defensive Pro Bowl snub of the season, covering rookie wide out sensation Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With all of that to take in let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.

*Picks made as of Dec. 23

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick 2021 Record
Jarrett Bell | USA Today Lions 11-3
Matt Bowen | ESPN Falcons 8-6
Gregg Rosenthal | NFL.com Lions 9-5
Gary Davenport | Bleacher Report Lions 8-6
Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report Falcons 10-4
Vinnie Iyer | Sporting News Falcons 10-4
Rob Ninkovich | ESPN *No pick* 9-5
Jason La Confora | CBS Sports Falcons 10-4
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons 8-6
Lorenzo Reyes | USA Today Lions 10-4

For more complete picks, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, Bleacher Report, and NFL.com

Holiday-Pack_1x1

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, the 2021 NFL Draft class, Calvin Ridley and Terry Fontenot's big-picture plan

We answer your questions and talk holiday movies in this Friday mailbag
news

Falcons coordinators break down what went wrong against 49ers, how to find a remedy against Lions 

Dean Pees said the defense was pressing. Dave Ragone said the offense wasn't executing on a fundamental level. So, where do the Falcons go from here? 
news

Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris react to Pro Bowl selections

The veteran long snapper and rookie tight end look ahead to a trip to Vegas in February
news

Falcons injury report: New updates for Deion Jones, Marlon Davidson as Week 16 prep continues

Falcons have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

How to watch Falcons vs. Lions: time, tv, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions
news

Hayden Hurst on trash talk and the best moment of his career -- Falcons Daily

In his second year in Atlanta, Hurst has made his presence felt on and off the field. 
news

How the Falcons found Foye Oluokun, allowing him to become 'the video game player' he always wanted to be

Scouts and coaches saw something special in the Yale prospect, but they say Oluokun deserves credit for the standout NFL linebacker he has become
news

Bair: Why it's unjust A.J. Terrell didn't make initial Pro Bowl roster

Falcons cornerback was named fourth alternate for NFC squad
news

Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris named to Pro Bowl

Cordarrelle Patterson named as first alternate (as return specialist); Younghoe Koo, Keith Smith second alternates
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Tajae Sharpe, Deion Jones and others as Lions practice week begins

Top News

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, the 2021 NFL Draft class, Calvin Ridley and Terry Fontenot's big-picture plan

Falcons coordinators break down what went wrong against 49ers, how to find a remedy against Lions 

Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris react to Pro Bowl selections

Advertising