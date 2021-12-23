Falcons injury report: New updates for Deion Jones, Marlon Davidson as Week 16 prep continues

Falcons have placed Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons announced on Thursday afternoon that Marlon Davidson was being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons did not announce any more information regarding his status.

Arthur Smith said on Monday that Davidson was inactive on Sunday due to - at the time - a non-COVID illness. He "tried to go," per Smith, but ultimately couldn't.

Per league protocols, a fully vaccinated individual can be released from quarantine provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and test negative twice.

In a much more promising development for the Falcons, Deion Jones returned to practice on Thursday. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice as he dealt with a non-COVID illness. Meanwhile, Tyeler Davison is still dealing with a non-COVID illness and did not participate in practice for the second day in a row.

In other injury news, a new development on Thursday's injury report was the addition of Avery Williams, who was limited with a groin injury. His status will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days as the rookie return specialist was really hitting his stride in the return game after taking over for Cordarrelle Patterson as Patterson's role in the offense expanded in recent weeks.

Speaking of Patterson, he and Lee Smith took a veteran rest day on Thursday. Chris Lindstrom was back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice dealing with a personal matter.

You can find the Falcons full injury report here:

