Who will win, Falcons or Giants? Experts' Picks

The Atlanta Falcons are back on the road and heading North to face the New York Giants at MetLife this Sunday. These two sides have faced off 25 times in the past, with the Falcons leading the all-time match up 13-12, regular season and playoffs. The Falcons have edged out the Giants in the last two meetings, most recently in a nail biter 23-20 victory in week seven of the 2018 season.

With only a handful of returning players on either roster these two teams are drastically different than the teams that lined up in 2018. On the Falcons sideline only Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews, Isaiah Oliver, Foyesade Oluokun, and Russell Gage were suited up for the last game against the Giants. On the Giants side Eli Manning was still taking snaps under center and Daniel Jones wasn't even on their radar.

The Falcons front seven will have their hands full taking care of Saquon Barkley; and Daniel Jones has shown flashes of how his ground game can hurt you. The Giants also boast one of the most intimidating secondary's in the league, though Matt Ryan was able to throw for 300 against a similarly intimidating Bucs secondary last weekend. With a lesser Giants defensive line than the Eagles or Bucs, the offensive line should be in a better position this week to give Ryan more time in the pocket to pick apart the defense.

With that let's take a look at who the experts have picked to win on Sunday.