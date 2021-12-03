Who will win, Falcons or Buccaneers? Experts' Picks

Videos Kyle Pitts represents The Boys & Girls Club for 2021 My Cause My Cleats

Videos 'I couldn't be any more fortunate...' | Drew Dalman press conference

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks with the media after practice

Videos Beating the Buccaneers | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Dean Pees on what he expects from his defense this Sunday against the Buccaneers

Videos "The buy in, the culture, and the belief that whatever we call is going to work" | Dave Ragone Press Conference

Videos "When you're at your best you're in the present, that's why the present is a gift" | Marquice Williams Press Conference

Videos A.J. Terrell press conference

Videos 'It's me we are talking about. What can't I do?' | Cordarrelle Patterson press conference

Videos Matt Ryan on how the team is "excited" to be in the playoff mix

Videos Arthur Smith on what to expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson returns with career day in Falcons win over Jacksonville | On The Rise

Videos "You had to son him like that?!" | Dante Fowler Mic'd Up

Videos Breaking down Cordarrelle Patterson's big run | Film Review

Videos Arthur Smith on yesterday's 21-14 win in Jacksonville

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson on honoring Ahmaud Arbery with his custom cleats

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson's value illustrated in win over Jaguars | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Matt Ryan post game press conference following road win in Jacksonville

Videos Dante Fowler press conference

Videos A.J. Terrell post game press conference

Videos Relive the Falcons 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars | Game Highlights

Videos Highlight: Cordarrelle Patterson employs truck stick on powerful run

Videos Every game-changing play by Cordarrelle Patterson | Week 12

Videos Keith Smith post game press conference

Videos Falcons vs. Jaguars Highlights | Week 12

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson press conference following his big game in Jacksonville

Videos Arthur Smith press conference after Falcons win in Jacksonville

Videos Highlight: Keith Smith unleashes one of NFL's best stiff-arm runs of 2021

Videos Highlight: Kyle Pitts finds space in Jags' secondary for 19-yard grab

Videos Sideline Access: Russell Gage Touchdown

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan finds Russell Gage for a 12 yard touchdown

Videos Highlight: Fowler Jr. comes off the edge to force fumble against former team

Videos Highlight: Russell Gage's ambitious hurdle ends in dangerous front-flip landing

Videos Sideline Access: Cordarrelle Patterson scores his second TD against the Jaguars

Videos Highlight: Cordarrelle Patterson extends ball once more to get second rush TD

Videos Highlight: Cordarrelle Patterson hits cutback lane with fury on 27-yard burst

Videos Highlight: Matt Ryan escapes rush, flips it to Mike Davis for first-down gain

Videos Highlight: Duron Harmon tracks down Lawrence's launch for deep INT

Videos Sideline Access: Cordarrelle Patterson 1st Touchdown against the Jaguars