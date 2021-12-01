Falcons injury report: Updating Deion Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson status to start Buccaneers practice week

Grady Jarrett, one other Falcon gets veteran rest day

Dec 01, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons injury issues are starting to clear up.

Linebacker Deion Jones a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the first since he missed the victory over Jacksonville with a shoulder ailment. Head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons are taking it day-by-day with Jones, one of their best and most athletic defensive players.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett missed the workout completely, though that's not cause for concern. Both guys were given veteran rest days; their absences were not injury related. That's good news for Patterson who had dealt with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but had a triumphant return in that Jaguars win.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard also missed practice, but with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield returned to practice after missing time with a hamstring strain. Running back Qadree Ollison was back at practice after missing the previous week, though he isn't listed on participation reports due to him being a member of the practice squad.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

