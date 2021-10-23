Who steps in with Avery Williams downgraded to out vs. Dolphins

Now, back to our Williams discussion.

According to analytics site Pro Football Focus, Grant played 17 snaps in the slot and 11 more at other positions, recording two tackles while giving up two receptions for 29 yards on three targets.

Hall played 14 snaps at slot cornerback and 17 defensive snaps overall. He had two tackles and allowed two catches on as many targets for 21 yards.

Grant, Hall or anyone else playing in the slot will have their hands full against Miami. No. 6 overall NFL draft pick Jaylen Waddle works primarily from the slot and can be a headache ever for top cornerbacks.

Don't forget that Williams was also the primary punt returner, an explosive presence at that spot. Olamide Zaccheaus could fill in that role, as he did against the Jets.

Fans have been clamoring to see Grant, but the second-round pick from Central Florida had primarily been a special teams player entering the Jets game. A safety by trade, Grant has plenty of experience working in the slot. He did so in college and has practiced at that spot as a Falcon.