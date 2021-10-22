What Dante Fowler heading to injured reserve means for Falcons defense

Veteran edge rusher placed on IR with knee injury

Oct 22, 2021 at 03:55 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Fowler.IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are placing edge rusher Dante Fowler on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Fowler will be out at least three games on IR, after which players can be designated to return to the active roster if healthy enough to do so.

His exact recovery timetable is unknown at this stage.

There's no sense in mincing words here. Losing Fowler for any stretch is a significant blow to the Falcons defense.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons must lean on rookie Ade Ogundeji more with Fowler unavailable. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner will also be a more active contributor off the edge opposite Steven Means, with Brandon Copeland as an option as well. The Falcons have a few pass-rushing options, but none of them come with Fowler's track record.

Fowler led the 2021 team with two sacks, two forced fumbles and 13 total quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, and played a significant amount of snaps.

Improving the pass rush was vital to defensive progress, especially when assigning just four or five to pressure the quarterback. That effort will be more of a challenge during time playing without Fowler, though still possible with the talent on hand.

Fowler didn't practice all week with the knee injury, and played just 25 defensive snaps in a Week 5 victory over the New York Jets. He had been both healthy and productive in early portions of the season, with optimism that trend would continue. He also earned praise from head coach Arthur Smith for doing the little things right, working hard and playing disciplined football in the 2021 season.

This injury is a setback in those efforts, one Fowler will try to rebound from when healthy again.

In other news, the Falcons have signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad and have released safety Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: Jaylinn Hawkins and Erik Harris, NFL draft needs and the NFC's No. 7 seed

We cover it all in Friday's mailbag
news

Falcons Daily: If you're not paying attention to Ade Ogundeji's development, you should

The fifth round pick has been relied on more as each game passes. Now he's gearing up for even more responsibility in Week 7 with Dante Fowler out.
news

Falcons injury report: Pass rush gets bad news about Dante Fowler availability vs. Miami Dolphins

Avery Williams doubtful with hamstring injury on team's injury report
news

Who will win, Falcons or Dolphins? Experts' Picks

The Falcons are back from the bye and heading to South Beach
news

Wyche: Progress of young, emerging core key to evaluating where Falcons stand

Youth movement is underway at key spots, but development must continue
news

Falcons Daily: How we've seen the offense evolve through five games

Matt Ryan, Dave Ragone discuss finding the Falcons offensive identity
news

Calvin Ridley discusses return to Falcons after time dealing with personal matter

Veteran receiver 'ready to play some football' on Sunday against Miami
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Avery Williams after Thursday practice

Jaylinn Hawkins returns to work after missing Wednesday with illness
news

Kyle Pitts on adjusting to the NFL after first bye week

Pitts spent the bye relaxing with family and friends and got a taste of his hometown Philadelphia while in Atlanta
news

Falcons Daily: Analyzing progress of 2021 NFL Draft picks not named Kyle Pitts

Jalen Mayfield, Ade Ogundeji, Avery Williams have stepped up. Who's next? 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Dante Fowler, Jaylinn Hawkins entering Dolphins week

Russell Gage, Erik Harris and Marlon Davidson not listed on participation report

Top News

What Dante Fowler heading to injured reserve means for Falcons defense

Falcons Daily: If you're not paying attention to Ade Ogundeji's development, you should

Falcons injury report: Pass rush gets bad news about Dante Fowler availability vs. Miami Dolphins

Bair Mail: Jaylinn Hawkins and Erik Harris, NFL draft needs and the NFC's No. 7 seed

Advertising