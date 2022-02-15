What can the Falcons learn from Bengals, Joe Burrow's quick ascent? — Question of the Week

What do we think was the key ingredient for the Bengals in 2021... A key ingredient not named Joe Burrow?

Tori: For me, it was the marriage between top draft picks panning out coupled with solid moves in free agency. I think we can talk all day long about the impact of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, etc. You can't talk about the 2021 Bengals and not talk about these draftees. However, I think just as important was how the Bengals essentially pieced together its defense through free agency. There was a graphic the Super Bowl production team put together for the broadcast that showed individuals of the Bengals defense and what teams they were with in 2020. That, to me, was so telling. It shows how important it is to simultaneously build a team through both avenues. We talk so much about the draft and its impact all the time, finding value picks on the free agency market is just as important. I think the Bengals (and the Rams, too) showed us this.

Kris: The key ingredient was a combination of many different spices – like one of my mother's recipes that involve many different seasonings that she can't write down but only show me because of how complicated the process is. This Bengals team was successful because they hit big on free-agent additions: Trey Hendrickson, who set the franchise record for sacks, and Chidobe Awuzie, a second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus. Add All-Pro Ja'Marr Chase and the battered AFC North with former MVP Lamar Jackson missing five games, the Steelers struggling offense, and the many issues with the Browns — the Bengals had the perfect mix of talent and luck to catapult them three points from a Super Bowl win.

Scott: Everything that has been said to this point is right. It took a lot of smart investments making an immediate impact. I'm going to hone in on just two -- the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and the No. 5 overall pick in 2021. Cincinnati struck solid gold with two elite talents who jumped right into the elite class at their positions as game changers of the highest order. If you're going to select in the top 5 back-to-back years, you want to come away with players like Burrow and Chase. They couldn't have won so much on their own, but Chase and Burrow were allowed to thrive thanks to the support of so many on the team and in spite of some real protection issues.

And, of course, it's about winning consistently AND getting hot at the right time. And maybe a little lucky. That's how the Bengals ended going form worst in the AFC North to the Super Bowl. That doesn't mean they'll be a perennial power, but they're an example of a quick ascent, that a reclamation project doesn't have to take forever.

OK. Now let's talk about Joe Burrow. How do you even begin to replicate his impact?

Tori: I think this is an unfair question (and I am the one who wrote the question). I don't think you can replicate Burrow and his impact. All you can do is hope to strike gold in your own way. If you're the Falcons, the way the Bengals built around Burrow is just as important. They got him the weapons he needed to be successful. Though the offensive line left something to be desired, there is still a lot Joe and Co. could do even with the sack numbers being what they were. The best thing the Bengals did was build around Burrow in the years before and in the year after his ACL tear so that he could return to a team that could help him. So many people think a rebuild starts with a quarterback, and while I also agree, putting that quarterback in the right situation to be successful is how rebuilds succeed.

Kris: Football is the ultimate team sport. Having the best players help, and certain athletes can even elevate the play of teammates who seem to be less talented. So for this question, I think the answer is less about Joe Burrow's impact and more about the importance of having gifted quarterbacks in situations where they can thrive. The Super Bowl was the perfect example with Matt Stafford, who had not won a playoff game before this season because Detroit failed to surround him with a talented group, facing up against Burrow, who led the Bengals 2-7-1 before missing the remainder of the 2020 season. The Bengals season proves what I think most people who watch football already know: a great quarterback is essential to winning in the NFL, but having that player in the right situation is paramount.