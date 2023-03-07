Reports: Falcons will not pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday afternoon that they planned to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson near the deadline to do so. That opened a window for other teams to negotiate with the star quarterback.
If the Ravens decline to match an offer sheet, the acquiring team could get Jackson for two first-round NFL draft picks (and a hefty contract) or other trade terms agreed upon by Baltimore and the acquiring club.
The rumor mill cranked up quickly, with speculation about teams that could go after Jackson.
Given their quarterback and salary-cap situations, the Falcons were among them. For a little while at least.
National reports quickly knocked such speculation down. ESPN's Dianna Russini was first. Citing sources, used no uncertain terms to eliminate Atlanta as a possible landing spot.
NFL Network's Peter Shrager followed up on the original ESPN report, stating the Falcons were not in on a Jackson pursuit.
WSB-TV reporter (Atlanta) Zach Klien heard similar things in the aftermath of Jackson being given the non-exclusive tag.
Those reports fit what GM Terry Fontenot has been recently saying about being 'disciplined' when using the NFL's second-largest amount of salary-cap space this season. The Falcons have several needs while upgrading their roster, including the pass rush, wide receiver and cornerback. Fontenot also said that the Falcons will add to the quarterback room, though there was no commitment to the level (and cost) of the player brought in.
They could bring in a veteran to help second-year pro Desmond Ridder, who played well in four NFL starts to close out the 2022 season. They could draft one to compete with Ridder as well or bring in a more established veteran.
Based on the above reports, it seems like Jackson doesn't factor into how the Falcons will add to the position group.