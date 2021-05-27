Report: Falcons have first-round draft pick offer for Julio Jones 

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported early Thursday morning the Atlanta Falcons have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft offer on the table for Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones.
Prior to the NFL Draft, reports surfaced saying the Falcons were taking calls from teams interested in trading for Jones. On Monday, the news cycle regarding Jones and his future in Atlanta hit the next level after the 32-year-old commented on the situation during a call with FS1's Shannon Sharpe.
Sharpe asked Jones on his morning show "Undisputed" if he wanted to go the Cowboys after a photo of Jones in a Dallas sweatshirt went viral over the weekend or stay in Atlanta. Here was Jones' response:
"I'm outta there," Jones said. Sharpe then asked Jones where he wanted to go and the seven-time Pro Bowler said, "I want to win."
Russini also reported that there has been a "surge" of interest from teams on Jones and the sense around the league is that he could be dealt in the next week.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has said for a month now the organization holds Jones in high regard. Fontenot also acknowledged the cap situation his team is in and as a result they will have to make some tough decisions. Head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the recent matter with Jones on Tuesday and had no comment.
Take a look at the best images from Day 2 of OTAs.