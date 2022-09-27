NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins shoot to the top after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, Trevor Lawrence helps Jaguars roar while Jalen Hurts' Eagles soar

See how Falcons stack up after beating the Seahawks on Sunday

Sep 26, 2022 at 11:27 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Another week in the books of a season where teams are already mashing up in the middle, with just one 0-3 team and but a few 3-0 teams. You probably couldn't have guessed the teams with such distinction before the season started.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's the NFL for you. It's why the sport's so fun, so wildly unpredictable. So let's get right to these Week 4 power rankings. Something tells me you'll take issue with who's on top. I'm okay with that.

The NFL's elites have taken on some tough results in the early going. The Falcons have been on the wrong end of some hard losses, followed by a big win in Seattle.

Let's see how the league shakes out in these power rankings.

(3-0)
1
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Who knows how long they'll stay here, but they belong right now. The Dolphins are super fun to watch.
(2-1)
2
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins won't be exchanging holiday cards.
(3-0)
3
3
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are stacked. And in the right conference to make a title run.
(2-1)
4
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce apologized for that performance vs. Indy. Something tells me he'll make up for it.
(2-1)
5
5
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are good. Can still get way better.
(2-1)
6
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Somebody tell TB12 to snap the ball on time.
(2-1)
7
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Super Bowl champs still have a lot to prove.
(2-1)
8
3
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson putting up video game numbers. With the opponent's setting on "rookie"
(2-1)
9
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Losing Dalvin Cook for any length is a blow. Get right, soon.
(2-1)
10
14
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson has the Jags playing really. When's the last time you saw them this high, in any power ranking??
(1-2)
11
4
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
All those injuries are starting to mount up. The Rashawn Slater loss is a real setback.
(2-1)
12
2
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys defense is holding team up without Dak.
(2-1)
13
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Is this slip vs. Dallas an aberration or a trend?
(1-2)
14
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Can they do it against some team that isn't the Jets?
(2-1)
15
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
The Broncos are ahead in the win column, but something still doesn't look right.
(1-2)
16
8
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Can't figure this team out. Jimmy G. didn't have it in his first real start of the season.
(1-1-1)
17
9
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Indy beats K.C., as somebody let the Colts know the season had actually started.
(2-1)
18
6
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The Browns QB is so-so. The rest of that roster, however, if pretty darn good.
(1-2)
19
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans finally got a win. But it looks like nothing's going to be easy this year.
(1-2)
20
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cards gonna have to score more than 12 to beat teams in a tough division.
(1-2)
21
8
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints are a crazy 4th quarter at MBS from being 0-3.


(1-2)
22
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Tough part about a bad team turning into a good one: learning how to win close games. That's still on the Lions' checklist.
(1-2)
23
4
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Pats with Mac Jones wasn't pretty. Without him? Undoubtedly worse.
(1-2)
24
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Is it time for Kenny Pickett, yet?
(1-2)
25
3
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
When Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are all going strong at the same time, the Falcons offense is tough to stop. And fun to watch.
(1-2)
26
1
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Carson Wentz's "revenge" went the opposite of according to plan.
(0-3)
27
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
0-3 in the AFC West. That's a tough hole to dig out of.
(1-2)
28
3
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
NFC South is in an odd place. Panthers join a trio of 1-2 teams.
(1-2)
29
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks defense couldn't stop the Falcons. Like, at all. That D's a long ways from the Legion of Boom.
(2-1)
30
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Justing Fields said he played like trash. Don't think it was just him on the worst 2-1 team I can remember.
(1-2)
31
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
If Robert Saleh's saving receipts from the Jets haters, he'd better have a big binder.
(0-2-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
How did they ever tie the Colts?
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

See where the Falcons rank after Week 1 action

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

See where the Falcons ended up after loss to Buffalo Bills

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Packers stay on top; Colts, Eagles and Bengals rise and Falcons move up

See where the Falcons ended up after victory over Detroit Lions

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Packers take top spot, Chiefs in second slot, Falcons fall after loss to 49ers

Saints the only NFC South team to move up; Bengals highest AFC North squad

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Buccaneers take top spot, Cardinals fall, Chiefs climb and Falcons rise after beating Panthers

Browns and 49ers move up after big wins that could impact AFC, NFC playoff races

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Patriots among the NFL's elite after big win over Bills; Chiefs are back and scary as ever

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Cardinals remain on top, Saints fall and Falcons rise

Patriots, 49ers enter top tier after big wins

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cardinals back on top, Chiefs keep rising and Falcons tumble after loss

Patriots, Colts and Vikings look like contenders after big wins

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Titans a new No. 1, Chiefs surge and Falcons fall a bit

Cowboys and Patriots rise, while Raiders and Chargers struggles continue

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins shoot to the top after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, Trevor Lawrence helps Jaguars roar while Jalen Hurts' Eagles soar

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts, Falcons pass rush, A.J. Terrell and more

Inside Tori's Notebook: On Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell's bounce back, Marcus Mariota's performance in win vs. Seattle

Bair: How Falcons found a way to 'outlast,' 'overcome,' vs. Seahawks, why future victories will be contingent on those two abilities

Advertising