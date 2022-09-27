NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins shoot to the top after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, Trevor Lawrence helps Jaguars roar while Jalen Hurts' Eagles soar

Another week in the books of a season where teams are already mashing up in the middle, with just one 0-3 team and but a few 3-0 teams. You probably couldn't have guessed the teams with such distinction before the season started.
That's the NFL for you. It's why the sport's so fun, so wildly unpredictable. So let's get right to these Week 4 power rankings. Something tells me you'll take issue with who's on top. I'm okay with that.
The NFL's elites have taken on some tough results in the early going. The Falcons have been on the wrong end of some hard losses, followed by a big win in Seattle.
Let's see how the league shakes out in these power rankings.
