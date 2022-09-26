Inside Tori's Notebook: On Kyle Pitts and A.J. Terrell's bounce back, Marcus Mariota's performance in win vs. Seattle

Inside Tori's Notebook is a weekly series where Tori re-opens her game notebook to look back at her notes, questions and observations from the Falcons most recent game. Tori breaks down her thoughts and gives her analysis on what happened, and why it's notable. Inside Tori's Notebook is sponsored by Microsoft Surface.

BACK IN THE A -- Well, I've returned from an eight-day trip to the west coast! As have the Falcons, and they come bearing their first win of the 2022 season.

The 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks was a doozy, but a fun doozy nonetheless.

So, let's waste no time in taking one final look at the win before turning the page to the week ahead. The grind never stops, ya know?

Bend don't break

I wrote this in the final quarter of Sunday's game, and it was essentially the main thought I had about the Falcons throughout the majority of said game. They gave a lot to Seattle, sure. But when it came down to it, they didn't give more than they took.

I think this thought applies fairly well when considering what we saw from the Falcons defense on Sunday.

The Seahawks averaged 6.1 yards a play against the Falcons. Not gonna lie, that's significant. However, even in that average, the Falcons defense held the line that mattered most, which was the goal line.

Seattle was 2-for-5 in the red zone. They had to settle for three field goals with that 40 percent touchdown conversion rate. In total, though, they had 420 yards of offense on Sunday in comparison to the Falcons 386. So, what does this tell us? That the Falcons defense did indeed lock down inside the 20 yard line.

Truth be told, this is a philosophy of Dean Pees that he has spoken about before on a few occasions. He's said before that he doesn't really care too much about how many yards an opposing offense racks up. He cares about how much they score. This is mirrored in what we saw from this Falcons defensive unit on Sunday.