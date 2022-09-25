Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett make big plays in 27-23 victory at Lumen Field. 

Sep 25, 2022 at 07:08 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons had played some good football over their first two games, with nothing to show for it. There was plenty of positive in games against the Saints and Rams, but they still ended up 0-2.

That left them needing to put a complete game together, one that would produce a breakthrough in the win column on Sunday against the host Seattle Seahawks.

RELATED CONTENT:

That happened during this Week 3 contest at Lumen Field.

The Falcons were able to establish a fourth-quarter lead the defense was able to sustain with some big plays, ultimately securing a 27-23 victory over Seattle.

Let's take a look at what stood out in this contest, the last leg of a two-game, West-Coast road trip:

Kyle Pitts a key factor

The Falcons called for a deep shot to Kyle Pitts on the first offensive play. After a week's worth of talk about the star tight end not being involved enough, was that a coincidence? Probably not.

That attempt didn't produce, but one subsequent effort after another surely did. Pitts was targeted a ton, especially in the early going, and finished with his biggest game of this early season. He ended up with five catches for 82 yards but could've had more with some better throws when open.

Pitts remained impactful on third down, in the middle of the field and farther deep. Were all these targets due to the game-week conversation about not using Pitts enough? Surely not. The Seahawks have struggled handling tight ends early this season, and didn't have great answers for such a tall, athletic talent.

The Falcons are clearly better when Pitts is heavily involved, as we saw in Week 3. His target count and production won't be sky high every week, but the Falcons finding ways to get him involved will always be good thing. They did a good job of that in Seattle.

Falcons skill players not named Pitts shine, too

We saw Kyle Pitts featured a ton in this Week 3 contest, but he wasn't the only big-name Falcons skill player to make an impact. Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson got in on the action as well, with pivotal touchdowns that kept the Falcons offense humming well into the second half.

Patterson scored from 17 yards out in the second half, and his 40-yard run helped set up London's 14-yard score late in the third to give the Falcons a fourth-quarter lead.

Patterson exceeded 100 yards for the second time in three tries, showing an ability to break big runs and earn tough yards between the tackles. He ended up with a career high141 rushing yards on just 17 carries in this one, with some nifty runs throughout.

While Pitts was targeted more, London found a way to make an impact when it mattered most, scoring the decisive touchdown.

The Falcons are tough to stop when they keep the ball to themselves – no turnovers, please – and have their big three skill players going at the same time.

Defense stands tall in fourth quarter

After playing some quality defense over the first two weeks, though not enough in either game to pull out a win, Dean Pees' unit entered Week 3 looking for a more complete game. They didn't do that.

The Falcons defense did, however, just enough to get the win. I'm sure the unit will take the 'W' over any statistical successes. They stood tall in a big moment, however, getting a big stop after London's go-ahead touchdown. They had to get another huge one after Marcus Mariota and Tyler Allgeier botched a handoff exchange that caused a change of possession.

The defense made its biggest mark late, highlighted by a Grady Jarrett sack on third down and a Richie Grant interception on fourth down to uphold the Falcons' fourth-quarter advantage.

kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Bair: How Falcons found a way to 'outlast,' 'overcome,' vs. Seahawks, why future victories will be contingent on those two abilities

Grady Jarrett details why Falcons first win was 'super gratifying' after two tough losses

news

Kyle Pitts offensive production fuels Falcons first win of the season

Pitts leads Falcons receiving core against Seahawks

news

Tori's Takeaways: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offensive line make a statement in win over Seattle

Both Atlanta and Seattle wanted to run the ball in Week 3 contest, only one ran it enough

news

Falcons inactives: Former starting receiver inactive ahead of Week 3 matchup with Seattle Seahawks

Elijah Wilkinson, Bryan Edwards inactive against the Seahawks on Sunday.

news

Falcons announce practice squad elevations ahead of game with Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta calls up wide receiver ahead of Week 3 matchup.

news

Five things to watch when Falcons face Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 match up

Kyle Pitts, red zone efficiency and offensive line shakeups anchor your weekly "Five things to watch" installment

news

Falcons injury report: Darren Hall, Elijah Wilkinson updates as practice in Seattle continues

The Falcons announced earlier on Friday afternoon that Wilkinson was ruled out of Sunday's game as he deals with a personal matter.

news

Falcons Daily: Why players, coaches believe this season's start is different from last year's

The Falcons may be 0-2, but the team feels a bit more promise than it did a year ago from an operational standpoint.

news

Falcons to shake up offensive line with starting lineman given game designation ahead of Seahawks matchup

Elijah Wilkinson did not practice on Thursday as he dealt with a personal matter.

news

Nerdy Birds: Kyle Pitts' impact, Drake London's arrival, and how the Falcons passing game can take off against the Seahawks

Taking a look at some of the key stats the Falcons will look to build on in Week 3.

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and 2022 Falcons expectations

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair: How Falcons found a way to 'outlast,' 'overcome,' vs. Seahawks, why future victories will be contingent on those two abilities

Tori's Takeaways: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offensive line make a statement in win over Seattle

Kyle Pitts offensive production fuels Falcons first win of the season

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Seattle Seahawks

Advertising