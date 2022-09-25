Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Falcons had played some good football over their first two games, with nothing to show for it. There was plenty of positive in games against the Saints and Rams, but they still ended up 0-2.

That left them needing to put a complete game together, one that would produce a breakthrough in the win column on Sunday against the host Seattle Seahawks.

That happened during this Week 3 contest at Lumen Field.

The Falcons were able to establish a fourth-quarter lead the defense was able to sustain with some big plays, ultimately securing a 27-23 victory over Seattle.

Let's take a look at what stood out in this contest, the last leg of a two-game, West-Coast road trip:

Kyle Pitts a key factor

The Falcons called for a deep shot to Kyle Pitts on the first offensive play. After a week's worth of talk about the star tight end not being involved enough, was that a coincidence? Probably not.

That attempt didn't produce, but one subsequent effort after another surely did. Pitts was targeted a ton, especially in the early going, and finished with his biggest game of this early season. He ended up with five catches for 82 yards but could've had more with some better throws when open.

Pitts remained impactful on third down, in the middle of the field and farther deep. Were all these targets due to the game-week conversation about not using Pitts enough? Surely not. The Seahawks have struggled handling tight ends early this season, and didn't have great answers for such a tall, athletic talent.