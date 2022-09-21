Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

The last time Kyle Pitts was targeted three times and made two catches, the same question to Arthur Smith was asked: Why are you not getting Pitts the ball? History shows he will. 

Sep 21, 2022 at 06:06 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

SEATTLE -- Anyone remember the first question asked of Arthur Smith after the Falcons first win of the 2021 season?

It was Week 3, and the Falcons were in New York to face the Giants. Atlanta ended up winning said game thanks - in part - to Matt Ryan finding Kyle Pitts for 35 yards on two catches very late in the final game-winning drive.

When Smith made it to the podium postgame he was asked about Pitts' performance, but not in regard to what Pitts did at the end of the game. Instead, the first question was about his lack of targets in the beginning of the game. Pitts was only targeted three times.

RELATED CONTENT:

"Why wasn't Kyle Pitts involved in the offense for the first three and a half quarters?" reporters asked.

Smith's response? It was the birth of his "surface narrative" mantra.

"It's a game of cat and house and sometimes he's No. 1 on the progression and they took it away, and we go to other places," Smith said in response. "... Just because he didn't catch the ball early doesn't mean it wasn't called."

Against the Rams on Monday, we saw Pitts have similar production as he did almost a year to the day earlier. Pitts made two catches on three targets for a total of 19 yards. In the days that followed the loss, the story around the Falcons has been: Well, why hasn't Pitts been targeted?

Smith answered fairly similarly to the way he did postgame in New York a year ago.

"He's been targeted as the primary (receiver) plenty," Smith said on Wednesday, "but that doesn't necessarily mean the balls going to go there."

If we think back to last year, this was the exact conversation many were having following that win in New York. The next week, though? Pitts was targeted nine times. He had four catches for 50 yards. The week after that? He was targeted 10 times in London, and he had nine catches for 119 yards. It was his first of three games with 100-plus receiving yards.

So, in a sense: It's OK to calm down about Pitts' production/targets through two games. If this was Week 6, it's a different conversation. But in Week 2? The panic button shouldn't be pressed yet, and no one within the Falcons organization feels a sense of panic about it, either.

Even Pitts, himself.

"I'm not going to coaches and yelling. I'm not going to Marcus (Mariota) and yelling," Pitts said following the Falcons loss to the Rams. "It is what it is, and it's a long season."

Asked then if he sees teams playing him differently this year than last, maybe adding another man against him, Pitts said no, not really.

"I'm not even thinking if I'm being doubled," Pitts said. "I am just trying to beat whoever's in front of me."

From Smith's perspective, he said it's way more than simply Pitts "being double-teamed."

Here's his full explanation:

"If we're going to funnel you in there in these shell coverages, somewhere's exposed and that's why you're seeing success with other people," Smith said. "It's not just the traditional double teams in man, and you get the guys who get the snapshot and it's like, 'Oooo he's not doubled.' That's not necessarily the case. You have certain coverages, progressions and there's reads. We can move him around and we'll continue to push the envelope there, but there may be some things we ask him to sacrifice early on to make sure that we are clean in the run game and even in some of the protection stuff, but we have targeted him, and he knows that."

And Smith's parting words on the matter? They echoed a similar sentiment to last year when everyone was questioning Pitts usage against the Giants.

"The ball will find him," Smith said. "He's going to break out here again, and we're going to win because of it."

The Falcons Visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord 

Atlanta Falcons players, alongside Seattle Seahawks players, visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord to show appreciation to military members on base. The visit included players participating in military demonstrations, touring the units on base and meet and greets with military members.

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 41

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Military member during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 41

Military member during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 watches his grenade in the field during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 watches his grenade in the field during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 41

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 throws a grenade during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 throws a grenade during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 onboard a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 shoots a 50-caliber gun during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 shoots a 50-caliber gun during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 rides in a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 41

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 rides in a Stryker tank during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 puts on face paint during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Military member holds a signed football during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 41

Military member holds a signed football during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 41

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of patches Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 collected during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 41

Detail view of patches Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 collected during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Military members get autographs during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 41

Military members get autographs during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a photo during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27, and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a photo during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during an autograph signing during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 41

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during an autograph signing during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 41

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 fires a 50 caliber rifle during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 fires a 50 caliber rifle during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view of an autograph session during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 41

Overall view of an autograph session during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 41

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 and punter Bradley Pinion #13 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Group photo with the Seattle Seahawks team members and members of the military during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 41

Group photo with the Seattle Seahawks team members and members of the military during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, aAtlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 41

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, aAtlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 41

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a jersey presentation during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 pose for a jersey presentation during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A military member gets a photo with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 41

A military member gets a photo with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, and safety Richie Grant #27 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of an enlistment ceremony during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 41

View of an enlistment ceremony during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and running back Avery Williams #35 aboard an Apache helicopter during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and running back Avery Williams #35 aboard an Apache helicopter during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93, long snapper Beau Brinkley #44, long snapper Liam McCullough #48, punter Bradley Pinion #13, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9, safety Richie Grant #27, cornerback Mike Ford #28, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and running back Avery Williams #35 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 41

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 41

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during a base visit to Joint Base Lewis McChord Base in McChord AFB, WA, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Lumen Field

news

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

We also evaluate the Falcons four-man pass rush through two weeks of the regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 3 of 2022 NFL regular season

Tyler Allgeier listed as second-team running back behind Cordarrelle Patterson with Damien Williams on IR

news

Handful of former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Twelve Falcons (including Roddy White, Warrick Dunn, Asante Samuel and John Abraham) announced as Modern-Era Nominees for 2023 Hall of Fame class.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

news

Falcons add defensive lineman to active roster

Abdullah Anderson, a standard practice squad elevation vs. Rams, promoted to 53-man roster

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm not ready to freak out over Kyle Pitts' targets... yet

Tori also breaks down the plays that she felt meant the most and hurt the most in loss to the Rams.

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts and Falcons red-zone performance

We tackle issues from the Rams game and what must happen moving forward in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair: 'Never-say-die mentality' vital to 2022 Falcons, but wins will come after they take the next step

This year's group carries right attitude into tough situations, but must execute better to break through

news

'They give me all the confidence in the world to go be myself out there': Drake London on his first career touchdown, playing in his hometown

London had eight receptions for 86 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown vs. Rams

news

Tori's Takeaways: Weight of red zone inefficiencies continues to hold Falcons back in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons went 3-for-10 on third down and 50 percent in the red zone. If either of these stat lines shake out differently, perhaps the final score is different, too.

Top News

Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith says when it comes to Kyle Pitts 'the ball will find him'

How to watch Falcons game vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Bair Mail: On A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and the Falcons secondary, Calvin Ridley and more

Handful of former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Advertising