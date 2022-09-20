Handful of former Falcons nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Falcons organization was well represented on Tuesday afternoon when the league announced the modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Of the 129 nominees announced, 12 have ties to the Falcons.
The 129 nominees include 67 offensive players, 50 defensive players and 12 special teams players, the league stated in its release. The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November before being cut down again to 15 finalists in early January.
Here's the full list of former Falcons players up for consideration:
Offense: RB Warrick Dunn | RB Steven Jackson | RB/WR (also PR/KR) Eric Metcalf | WR (also PR/KR) Devin Hester | WR Joe Horn | WR Andre Rison | WR Roddy White
Defense: DE (also LB) John Abraham | DE Dwight Freeney | CB Allen Rossum | CB Asante Samuel
Specialist: K Jason Elam
