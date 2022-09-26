Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Kyle Pitts, Falcons pass rush, A.J. Terrell and more

Jakob Bauer from Brighton, England, U.K.

Hey Bair, so much to unpack after this one. But I'll keep it to one question and one observation.

What can the coaching staff do to help the O-line stop making me feel like I live in Punxsutawney?! 3 games, 5 O-line penalties in the red zone (3 of them followed up by a sack). It just seems the O-line has discipline issues when under the most pressure...

Also halfway through the game I was going to come down on one of our arguably best defensive players as well. Terrell getting burned bad a couple times again. But gotta give props the guy. Started hitting and defending passes in the second half like he finally woke up from an extended preseason. Onwards and upwards!

Bair: Thanks for the questions and comments, Jakob! Let's check them off one at a time.

First off, I agree that the red-zone penalties are killers. They impacted a few drives in Week 3 and several others before that. Those issue must be remedied for this offense to increase its efficiency. Going from second- or third-and-manageable to long distances to go isn't how you want to operate, and generally set up situations where bad things happen, as we've seen. I would say, however, that the offensive line has been good thus far. They're blocking well for the run and giving Marcus Mariota the space to extend plays or make quality throws. Overall, I think offensive line play has been a plus in 2022.

Regarding A.J. Terrell, I thought he did a solid job against DK Metcalf. He had several clutch passes defensed, preventing scores and big plays. He was targeted a ton, though. Per Pro Football Focus, he was targeted 11 times (!!) and allowed six catches for 73 yards and a score. That's still not great, but he's making big plays at important times. He's heading in the right direction, for sure. I'm not worried about A.J. at all. The target count is probably higher because Casey Hayward is on the other side instead of Fabian Moreau. That's fine, providing he continues making plays on the ball.

