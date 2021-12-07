NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in person on Sunday. That team's legit. So many offensive weapons. Stout disciplined defense. Sure seems like Tom Brady's going on another playoff run next month.
They're still not the NFC's best with the upstart Arizona Cardinals claiming that spot with explosive offense and a defense that's figuring it out.
While teams remained Nos. 1 and 2 in this week's power rankings, there was more drama at the bottom than the top.
Ladies and gentlemen, the Lions have win a game. It was a wild one, with head-scratching moments galore and an ending that allowed Detroit to celebrate. Finally.
The Falcons didn't celebrate after losing to the Bucs, and fell a bit in the NFL's hierarchy. But, hey, they're still above the Saints. That ain't nothin'. I kid, I kid. Sorta.
Enough jokes. Let's get to the serious, life-or-death business at hand with these NFL power rankings: