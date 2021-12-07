NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Cardinals remain on top, Lions get off the mat and Falcons fall after loss

Patriots among the NFL's elite after big win over Bills; Chiefs are back and scary as ever

Dec 07, 2021 at 01:11 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

14.Power.Rankings

Saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in person on Sunday. That team's legit. So many offensive weapons. Stout disciplined defense. Sure seems like Tom Brady's going on another playoff run next month.

They're still not the NFC's best with the upstart Arizona Cardinals claiming that spot with explosive offense and a defense that's figuring it out.

While teams remained Nos. 1 and 2 in this week's power rankings, there was more drama at the bottom than the top.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Lions have win a game. It was a wild one, with head-scratching moments galore and an ending that allowed Detroit to celebrate. Finally.

The Falcons didn't celebrate after losing to the Bucs, and fell a bit in the NFL's hierarchy. But, hey, they're still above the Saints. That ain't nothin'. I kid, I kid. Sorta.

Enough jokes. Let's get to the serious, life-or-death business at hand with these NFL power rankings:

(10-2)
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals weathered the time without Kyler Murray well. Now he’s back. The NFC’s gonna be in trouble.
(9-3)
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Have seen this team up close twice now. Greatest quarterback ever has so many weapons. Evans. Godwin. Gronk. Bucs are so tough to beat.
(9-3)
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers used the bye to let that toe heal. If it is, don’t show us, Aaron. We’re good.
(9-4)
4
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
I’m old school. I therefore loved Monday night’s victory over Buffalo. There’s nothing better than running the ball well when the whole world knows you’re going to run it.
(8-4)
5
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
The defense is awesome. The offense is figuring it out. The Chiefs are back.
(8-4)
6
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys won with Dan Quinn roaming the sidelines and making big decisions. Solid work with Mike McCarthy unavailable. No head coach, no problem.
(8-4)
7
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams got off the schneid. Still have a lot to prove with the Cardinals up next.
(8-4)
8
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans had a bye week to get right. Having the Jags up next should help that cause.
(8-4)
9
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
This team is flawed, requiring Lamar Jackson to be Superman to secure steady wins.
(7-5)
10
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Second-fiddle in the AFC East. Yeah. That’s a familiar spot.
(7-5)
11
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
During the 2020 NFL Draft, five teams were like, “Nah. We don’t need a superstar quarterback.” Wow.
(7-5)
12
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Still think the Bengals are good. That young core should carry them through a wide-open division.
(7-6)
13
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor won’t win MVP. That’s a quarterback thing. He’s gotta win something other than Colts fan’s undying admiration.
(6-6)
14
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
This game proved beyond doubt that Deebo Samuel’s the team MVP. 49ers aren’t the same without him.
(6-5-1)
15
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Is this Big Ben’s swan song? He won’t say. He wouldn’t deny it, either.
(6-6)
16
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns were relatively drama free for once. Needed a bye week to do it.
(6-6)
17
3
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Jack Del Rio helped beat the Raiders team that fired him for Jon Gruden. He might not express it publicly but, trust me, he was pumped up to beat them.
(6-6)
18
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
A second-half-of-the-season collapse. Raiders are making that a modern tradition.
(6-6)
19
4
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
The Broncos have had a quarterback/offense problem since Peyton Manning retired.
(6-7)
20
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have won five straight, which must be maddening that they figured things out only after losing SEVEN in a row.
(6-6)
21
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Philly fan has Minshew mania. No fan base loves a backup quarterback more than they do.
(5-7)
22
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Joe Brady. Fired. That was quick.
(5-6)
23
1
FALCONS
The Falcons are still in it. They’re gonna have to get scorching hot to stay in it.
(5-7)
24
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
They paid Taysom Hill how much?


(3-9)
25
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
That 49ers-Seahawks rivalry is legit. They don’t like each other. Throw out the records and all that.
(4-8)
26
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Andy Dalton threw four picks in a loss to Arizona. Matt Nagy is walking the plank. Very slowly.
(4-8)
27
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
The Giants are down to Mike Glennon at quarterback. That’s code for rock bottom.
(3-9)
28
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
A headline from the New York Post: “Jets continue to prove they have no identity or sense of purpose.” In a word: ouch. In another word: accurate.
(1-10-1)
29
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Congrats to Dan Campbell and the Lions. Genuinely happy for them and their fans. So much so, I’ll avoid the cheap joke about biting kneecaps. Too bad for y’all. I had a good one ready to go.
(2-10)
30
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Maybe Trevor Lawrence should’ve pulled an Eli Manning/John Elway and threatened to go back to school if the Jags drafted him. Anything has to be better than this.
(2-10)
31
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Remember, like, last week, when I said the Texans have a first grasp on the No. 2 overall draft pick? Maybe not. They might end up with No. 1.
(5-7)
32
15
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
You lose to the Lions, you drop to the bottom. Them’s the rules. It’s also a reminder to not taking Power Rankings too seriously. I’m talking to you, reactionary Vikes fan.
