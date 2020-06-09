NFC South DB rankings: A division defined by promising young players

3. Atlanta Falcons

Ricardo Allen's leadership skills and versatility for Atlanta's defense gives him a bump over some other players in this division, and it proved vital for the Falcons down the stretch last season – as did the guidance of new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. By moving Allen to strong safety midway through the 2019 season, the Falcons were able to slide Damontae Kazee back to the centerfielder role in which he thrives. Atlanta is incredibly deep at the safety position, and it should be more talented, overall, with the return of Keanu Neal to the lineup. When healthy, Neal has given no indication he's anything less than a good-to-great player, but his injury history can't be overlooked. That makes Atlanta's depth at safety all the more important, and likely played into the team's selection of Jaylinn Hawkins in the draft. Given the number of versatile safeties on the roster, it would not be surprising to see the Falcons get creative with the number of safeties and linebackers they have on the field.