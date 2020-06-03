NFC South TE rankings: How do Rob Gronkowski, Hayden Hurst impact division?

Editor's Note: This is part of a series ranking the various position groups in the NFC South ahead of the 2020 season.

The NFC South will have two key newcomers at the tight end position in 2020. With Austin Hooper set to depart in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons traded with the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst, a former first-round pick. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also made a big splash by trading for Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement with the expressed interest of reuniting with Tom Brady.

The New Orleans Saints have Jared Cook, the top returning tight end in the division in terms of production from last season, who had the second-most receiving yards on the team. Greg Olsen is no longer with the Carolina Panthers, and Ian Thomas is expected to step into his role as the starting tight end.

As one of the most versatile positions in the NFL, tight ends can have an impact in many different ways on the game. While some players at the position earn notoriety because of their skills as a receiver others are vitally important to their team's success because of their blocking ability. The very best can do both, and this division is filled with a diverse mix.

Continuing our NFC South position group rankings, let's have a refresher on which factors we're looking at. The rankings will be based on five categories, and each team will be rated on a 1-4 scale – 1 being the best and 4 being the worst. The categories are as follows:

Best player: How good is the No. 1 option?

Drop-off factor: The drop in ability from the No. 1 option to No. 2.

Returning production: Are the top producers from 2019 back with the team in 2020?

Consistency: How long has the group been together?