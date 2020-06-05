NFC South DL rankings: Playmakers join a division led by Grady Jarrett, Cameron Jordan

As is the case with the Saints on the offensive line, their defensive line is one of the very best in football. Led by Cameron Jordan, who had a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019 and has recorded double-digit sacks in four of the last five seasons, the Saints have one of the best pass-rush units in the NFL. Marcus Davenport showed moderate signs of improvement in his second season, finishing the year with six sacks and 16 quarterback hits, but he's yet to live up to the level of expectations that came with the Saints trading a good bundle to move up in the first round to select him in the 2018 draft.