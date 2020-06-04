NFC South OL rankings: Falcons, Buccaneers looking for improvement up front

The Saints don't just have the best offensive line in the NFC South, they have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded tackle in the league last season, and left tackle Terron Armstead was ranked ninth on that list. In his rookie season, center Erik McCoy played exceptionally well, finishing the year as PFF's fourth-best center. Left guard Andrus Peat has had a dip in production in recent seasons, but he's played at a high level before in his career, and the Saints showed faith in him with a new contract extension.

New Orleans cut ties with Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford this offseason, a move that was somewhat surprising, but the team drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of this year's draft and Sean Payton has previously said the didn't use that high of a pick on a backup. As of now it seems unclear whether Ruiz will play right guard or if McCoy will slide over to the guard spot and allow Ruiz to play center. The Saints have talent all over their roster, which means that the team is likely thin at some spots. The depth of their offensive line is certainly a problem area, but the starting talent of the unit is undeniable. There's a reason New Orleans allowed only 25 sacks last season.