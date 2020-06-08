NFC South LB rankings: A clear-cut No. 1 in a division with elite linebackers

Demario Davis's performance in 2019 was nothing short of spectacular, and he was entirely deserving of his All-Pro selection. The reason Davis is rated the third-best linebacker in the division is because his performance last season was somewhat of an outlier, especially in coverage. Davis had 12 pass defenses in 2019 after never having more than five in a single season in his eight-year career. If he can put together an encore of last season, however, Davis will gain even more recognition as a top-tier NFL linebacker. He handled everything at a very high level for the Saints, making plays as a pass rusher, run defender and while matched up against opponents in coverage.

A.J. Klein was once again reliable next to Davis, but he is now in Buffalo and New Orleans' other options are coming off of injuries. The starters alongside Davis in base packages will likely come down to Kiko Alonso, Alex Anzalone and rookie Zack Baun, one of the best pass-rush linebackers in this year's draft class. Alonso tore his ACL during the Saints' playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings – the third time he's sustained such an injury – and it's unclear when he'll return to the field and how well he'll perform when he does. Anzalone has dealt with injuries throughout his three NFL seasons, and he was placed on injured reserve after just two games in 2019. Second-year linebacker Kaden Elliss is a player to keep an eye on, but he also missed nearly all of last season with a torn ACL he sustained in Week 3.