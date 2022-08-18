'Never get comfortable': Prove-it mentality helped Tyler Allgeier earn BYU scholarship, then NFL Draft pick

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Tyler Allgeier is proud of so much he accomplished during his time at BYU. He set a single-season school record with 1,601 rushing yards in 2021. He led all FBS schools with 23 rushing touchdowns. He helped the Cougars tally double-digit wins totals in his last two years at the school.

His proudest moment, however, isn't listed above.

It was the day he earned a scholarship.

RELATED CONTENT:

If you can believe it, the guy with all those accolades came to Provo, Utah, as a preferred walk-on. Allgeier was fighting for opportunities and paying his own freight to do so. That was no easy task. He even worked at a Wal-Mart and taught at football camps to help his family pay for his education.

He was doing everything he could to stand out, playing linebacker and running back in 2019 while trying to fit in where he could help the team. Allgeier just kept grinding, never taking anything for granted. That hard work eventually paid off. BYU coaches gave him a scholarship.

"A lot of people can get comfortable when they're put on scholarship," Allgeier said. "I came in as a preferred walk-on, without a scholarship. I ended up making my own way and earning one after my second year. I moved positions. I played on all special teams. I showed my worth to the team and earned what I got.

"After I got a scholarship, I scratched out that goal and moved on to the next one. That was to make it to the League and do my part to help the team win. I really think that mentality got me here. Never get comfortable. That's my mindset."