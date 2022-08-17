Michael Vick reflects on 2001 NFL Draft, strong bond he built with city of Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The night before the 2001 NFL Draft, the Falcons traded up to obtain the No. 1 overall pick from the San Diego Chargers. In return for the top spot, the Falcons sent their first and third round picks and a second-round pick from the 2002 NFL Draft to San Diego for a young Virginia Tech talent. That talent being Michael Vick, to be exact. The emotions that ran through Vick that night was everything he could've dreamed of.

RELATED CONTENT:

"Right then and there, my heart melted because my mom didn't have to fly across the country to see me play," Vick said in an interview with AtlantaFalcons.com. "She could come to more games. Atlanta was eight hours away if she wanted to drive and it was an hour flight. It was just set up perfect, and I felt like it was divine by God. When I got here and put the uniform on, it was the black jersey, black helmet and turf on the field."

Things couldn't have aligned more perfectly for the young rookie. Growing up and watching Hall of Fame running back, Barry Sanders, play on turf at the Pontiac Silverdome is something Vick always imagined of doing once he got his shot at playing in the NFL.

"Barry Sanders on turf, I'm on turf," Vick said keenly. "It was like 'man, it don't get no better than that.' Indoors, a dome, like I couldn't envision all that coming out of college. It was the right situation, and I was super thankful for it."

Before he got to the league though, doubt often creeped in. As a 6 foot, 200-pound mobile quarterback, there weren't many who looked like him, let alone played like him. Vick created an entirely new style of play that inspired a whole generation, and we see glimpses of that in today's game. It wasn't until Donovan McNabb was drafted in 1999 that ignited a certain confidence in the NFL luminary.