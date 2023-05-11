Nerdy Birds: Your guide to how the NFL schedule is built

When it comes to the 17th game, the home and road teams are determined by a conference rotation each year – AFC home in 2023, NFC home in 2024 – which means Atlanta will play in New York this season and will host an additional game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year. Point of clarification, the 17th game isn't necessarily the final game of the season. It refers to the additional game beyond the 16 games the traditional formula provides. Each year the 17th game will match the Falcons with a team from an AFC division that finished in the same place in the standings that they are not already scheduled to play.