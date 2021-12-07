Mike Davis named Falcons nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Running back devoted to giving back to Atlanta community where he grew up

Dec 07, 2021 at 08:49 AM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AF_20211201_practice_SL_1490
Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced today Mike Davis as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered the League's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizes NFL players who have not only exhibited excellence on-the-field, but whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game and has led them to leave a positive legacy in their communities.

Since signing with his hometown team this spring, Davis has dedicated his time and resources to support youth in the city of Atlanta. Through his foundation, The Mike Davis Foundation of Hope, the Atlanta native hosted events including a free youth football camp for more than 200 kids on the Westside of Atlanta this summer and a back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need to ensure they were prepared for the school year, among others.

RELATED CONTENT:

"It's been a great feeling this whole time ever since the Falcons signed me, especially with the way the community embraced me and how much I'm able to give back to the community," Davis said. "I just want to say thank you to everybody. I'm grateful and I can't wait to do more."

On the field, Davis has tallied 535 yards from scrimmage (338 rushing, 197 receiving) and three touchdowns this season. The seventh-year running back finished with 69 scrimmage yards, including a 17-yard touchdown run, inSunday's game against Tampa Bay.

As a nominee, Davis will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on ABC.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's seventh annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

