Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair has handed over the keys to the Bair Mail castle to yours truly once again. Hi! It's Tori, filling in for Scott as he works on a feature story on a certain quarterback that I believe will run at some point later this week.

Don't quote me on that, though. He may decide to hold onto it a little while longer to make sure you're paying attention!

You've got questions. I've got answers.

Tarik N. from Knoxville, TN.

Big thanks to both you and Tori for all the hard work. To my question... The Falcon's released their official Week 1 depth chart and while it contained no major surprises, one thing stood out to me as odd. The meteoric rise of Dee Alford over the summer, throughout training camp, and into preseason made it seem like he had an outside chance of starting at nickel CB with Oliver on IR. This team desperately needs playmakers and Alford repeatedly found ways to make plays around the ball. Instead, he seems buried behind Mike Ford and Darren Hall at CB5. Based on what you've seen, is that a fair assessment of the CB room?

Tori: First of all, thank YOU for reading! Appreciate it.

Secondly, I wouldn't read too much into Alford being "CB5" on the depth chart. I actually went back and looked at the depth chart from Week 1 of the season last year and the Falcons didn't have Oliver listed as a "starter" even though we all knew at the time he would be the Falcons full-time nickel. He was placed behind Fabian Moreau on the depth chart, who played outside opposite A.J. Terrell. Think the spot Ford is in right now.