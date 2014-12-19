Jones Questionable for Game at New Orleans

Wide receiver Julio Jones wasn't able to practice again Friday as he recovers from a hip injury and he's been listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
Jones hurt his hip during a loss at Green Bay two weeks ago and he hasn't practiced since the injury.
Safety William Moore, recovering from a foot injury, was limited for the second day in a row and is also questionable.
Along an offensive line that has been stymied by the injury bug in 2014, guard Jon Asamoah goes into Sunday's game as questionable after missing practice all week with a back injury.
Wide receivers Roddy White and Harry Douglas are probable.