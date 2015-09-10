Injury Report: Who's Practicing, Who's Not

Sep 10, 2015 at 09:24 AM

2015 Falcons at Work - Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first week of the regular season. Check out these photos of the Falcons at work.

The Falcons returned to the field on Thursday and continued their preparations for Monday's season opener.

Head coach Dan Quinn announced prior to practice that WR Devin Hester would not participate due to a lingering toe injury, but he anticipates the veteran to return to practice this week.

"We're anticipating him moving forward and being ready as the week goes," Quinn said.

Linebacker Brooks Reed was the other Falcon who did not participate, as he continues to recover from groin surgery.

LB Joplo Bartu (quadricep), RB Devonta Freeman (hamstring), T Jake Matthews (back) and S Robenson Therezie (groin) were all limited in participation at Thursday's practice. WR Julio Jones fully participated in practice after missing the final three weeks of the preseason.

The final injury report of the week will be available Saturday, when players on the injury report will be assigned a game status designation of probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

Click here for the full Eagles injury report
Click here for the full Falcons injury report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

