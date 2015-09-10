Injury Report: Who's Practicing, Who's Not

Videos Ranking position battles heading into Falcons training camp

Videos Deion Jones, Desmond Ridder and other lingering pre-camp questions | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Best of Atlanta Falcons minicamp | Highlights

Videos Offseason program observations from Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and others

Videos Kyle Pitts on growth in second minicamp, competition with A.J. Terrell and the defense | Press Conference

Videos Marcus Mariota on working with Arthur Smith, chemistry with receivers during minicamp | Press conference

Videos Casey Hayward on working with A.J. Terrell, defense during minicamp | Press conference

Videos Arthur Smith speaks before last day of minicamp | Press conference

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks on working with Marcus Mariota and the first day of minicamp

Videos Drake London speaks on his first minicamp and working with new teammates

Videos Grady Jarrett speaks about the first day of minicamp and adjusting to the heat

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to the media ahead of minicamp | Press conference

Videos Best of Marcus Mariota from OTAs | Highlights

Videos 'We look forward to the challenge everyday' | Marcus Mariota press conference

Videos A.J. Terrell 'leading by example' during OTAs | press conference

Videos 'Everybody's looking to prove a point this year' | Qadree Ollison press conference

Videos Feleipe Franks on OTAs, playing multiple positions | Press conference

Videos Best of Falcons 2022 OTAs | Highlights

Videos Arthur Smith on progress through OTAs, gearing up for minicamp | Press conference

Videos A.J. Terrell joins a live episode at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Kyle Pitts on becoming a leader, chemistry with new teammates | Press conference

Videos Richie Grant on his second year and Falcons open OTAs practice

Videos Lorenzo Carter speaks with Atlanta media following open OTA practice

Videos Frank Darby speaks to the media after open practice at Mercedes-Benz stadium

Videos Open Practice Highlights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to media ahead of open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos It's all in the details | Closer look at the throwback red helmet

Videos A.J. Terrell first reaction to the red throwback helmet

Videos Red helmet returns | Falcons re-introduce iconic throwback helmet

Videos Falcons, Arthur M. Blank Foundation granted $100k each to Sandy Hook Promise Health Alliance towards ending gun violence

Videos Grady Jarrett joins 'GMFB' | Extension with Falcons with new coach, GM means the world

Videos Marcus Mariota calls competition in QB room a 'great opportunity for us to get better as a group' | Press conference

Videos Bryan Edwards on reunion with Marcus Mariota and working with wide receiver group | Press conference

Videos Grady Jarrett on OTAs, staying in Atlanta, and leadership in the offseason | Press conference

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to media ahead of first open OTA practice

Videos Arthur Blank discusses talking points at NFL's Spring League Meeting in Atlanta

Videos Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and what to expect from OTAs | Falcons Final Whistle

Videos Roddy White on his excitement for this young team, explosive redzone options

Videos More likely to throw NFL pass this year: Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder? 'GMFB'