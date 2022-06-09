'I've been ready for my opportunity': Mykal Walker poised to take on extended role in 2022

However, circumstances have changed in Atlanta since the final game of the 2021 season, a season that saw Walker make two starts. Oluokun signed a big contract with the Jaguars this offseason, and Jones is rehabbing a shoulder procedure and hasn't been to any voluntary OTA practices. The Falcons picked up veteran Evans in free agency and drafted Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's draft. The group will look different in 2021, and that may be good news for Walker who has been itching for more responsibility and playing time since his rookie year ended.

"I feel like I was ready last year. I've been ready for my opportunity," Walker said. "Every day I am going to go out there and compete with myself, just go out there and get the respect from my coaches, the players."

This is a stand Walker has been honest about for a year now. Towards the end of the 2021 season, Walker was candid that the year didn't pan out how he wanted it to from a personal standpoint. He just wanted more from his second year in the league. More playing time. More production. More.

He goes into the 2022 season ready to step into the more he missed last year.

"I think my goal, personally, was that I knew this was probably going to be my year to step up and takeover," Walker said. "… You have to get that respect from everybody. It's not like I don't know what I am doing any more, so just having them believe in me, especially with the coaching staff."

Earning respect and belief is something that came up a couple times with Walker on Thursday. He wants his teammates to respect him as an inside linebacker on this defense. He wants the coaches' belief that he can bring this position group into a new day. Ultimately, respect and belief are traits of a leader at the position, and that's exactly what Walker wants to be in 2022. It's what he's telling himself he is.

"I feel like I am the leader of the group. That's what I am striving to be… That's how I look at it. So, I'm going to come out here every day and work like it," Walker said. "I can't ask anyone to do anything that I'm not willing to do. I am trying to be that focal point, that figure head."

The spirit of the room? Walker wants it to flow through him.

That's a lot of responsibility to carry, but it is responsibility Walker has wanted for a while.

When asked about Walker stepping into a bigger role, Evans said there are opportunities galore for Walker in this scheme and at this particular time in the organization's turnover.

"This is a year that's special to him because he has an opportunity to start and do some of the things he wants to do," Evans said. "I'm right there with him, to help him out in any way that I can, to let him know some things I've been through as well and things he can get better on. Overall, I'm excited to play with a guy like that."

Walker has made it no secret that he's ready to take the next step in his career. Now, he actually has the opportunity in reach to do so.