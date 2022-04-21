Five wide receivers the Falcons could target throughout 2022 NFL Draft 

There's no doubt the Falcons are in need of wide receivers. With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season and Russell Gage joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, the Falcons are in the market to find WR1 and WR2.

Though there are many that would consider Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson to hold these mantels, they don't. Not officially, because at the end of the day they're a tight end and running back. Atlanta needs true receivers, and with the NFL Draft exactly a week away, they have a chance to draft some young talent to replenish the position group.

Here are five options the Falcons could target (with any of their first five picks in this year's draft) that fit the mold of what Arthur Smith's offense needs: YAC bros.

First round targets

Treylon Burks: An underrated trait of Burks that may get overlooked because it doesn't necessarily show up in a highlight reel is his ability to draw defensive penalties. He has a build that works to his advantage in one-on-one situations that puts the pressure on a defensive back. He's just strong. That's something the Falcons need at the position: Pure physical strength.