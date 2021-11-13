Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to face Dallas

DALLAS -- After the Falcons beat the Dolphins in Miami a few weeks ago, they hosted Carolina to try to do something that hasn't happened since the end of 2017: Get above .500.

It didn't happen two weeks ago, as the Falcons lost to the Panthers at home. But an upset against a then 5-2 Saints team last Sunday has the Falcons back with a .500 record once again.

Never one to shy away from a business analogy, head coach Arthur Smith has said on a couple of occasions that the Falcons "haven't turned a profit yet." They have a chance to do so in Dallas on Sunday.

Until kickoff is upon us, though, let's take a look at five things to watch when the Falcons face the Cowboys.

1. Status updates of pass rushers, defensive linemen

The Falcons announced on Friday that Steven Means and Jonathan Bullard are doubtful to play on Sunday. Means suffered a knee injury last week in New Orleans and was limited in practice early in the week, but by the end of the week he didn't participate at all.

Bullard missed the Saints game as he was working through the league's concussion protocol. He is also listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.