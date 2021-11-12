'I definitely owe Kyle': Micah Parsons looking for revenge in first NFL matchup with Kyle Pitts

Pitts and the run-heavy Wood offense dominated Harrisburg 37-10 to win their fourth straight state title, though Pitts was more of a decoy on offense that day rather than the dynamic tight end that he is known as now. Still, Pitts caught a touchdown that day on one of two of Wood's completed passes, per PApreplive.com, and made an impact on defense.

"That still hurts my soul," Parsons said in a press conference on Wednesday, "so I definitely owe Kyle."

Parsons will get an opportunity for payback this Sunday when the Falcons take on the Cowboys at 1 p.m. at AT&T stadium.

Since their high school matchup, Pitts and Parsons became stars at the collegiate level, with Parsons dominating in the Big Ten at Penn State and Pitts in the SEC with Florida. Following college, the two trained together in Los Angeles before the NFL draft with first-round picks, Justin Fields and Jaycee Horn, which the NFL chronicled in the Hey Rookie Welcome to the NFL documentary.

Pitts and Parsons competed in everything from the weight room to 40-yard dash times, and of course, talked a lot about that state title game. Pitts reminded Parsons that the Wood defense held him to just 23 yards, and at the NFL draft in Cleveland, the two joked about the play where Pitts "dumped" Parsons.

"He tried to say he dumped me or whatever, so I owe him maybe a dump or two," Parsons said, "so I gotta get my get back on Kyle for sure."

Through nine games this season, the two friends have transitioned seamlessly to the NFL. Pitts leads the Falcons in receiving yards (546) and is second among all rookies. Parsons leads the Cowboys solo tackles (38) and sacks (5.0), both of which are second among rookies.

As they line up on Sunday, the two friends and rivals, will look to earn bragging rights five years in the making.