Falcons writers roundtable: Reactions to initial 2019 roster

Is there one position group that stands out to you? Why?

Tabeek: I think the one position group that stands out most to me is the offensive line. Four of the nine players there are new faces from a year ago – free-agent signees James Carpenter and Jamon Brown plus first-round picks Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary. That also means that we could potentially see up to three new starters up front at some point, too. And if Carpenter, Lindstrom and McGary all end up starting at some point with Jake Matthews and Alex Mack, the Falcons could have five first-round draft picks all starting up front – and I'm pretty sure that's never happened before in NFL history. How cool is that?

Conway: The linebackers because of the depth they have. Every player in that position room has been around the team for a while now and they know the system. I think Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell will both have good seasons and the development of Foye Oluokun has been impressive. Behind those three, you have two players in Duke Riley and Jermaine Grace who could be plugged in at any time and be able to execute what's necessary.