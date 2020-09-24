Falcons sign Willie Beavers to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday morning the signing of offensive guard Willie Beavers to the practice squad.
Beavers, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in two games with the Vikings that season, but he has largely been a member of various practice squads throughout his career. In addition to the Vikings, Beavers has played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers.
By signing Beavers, the Falcons are back up to the 16-player limit for the practice squad after signing cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton on Wednesday.