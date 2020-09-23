Falcons sign cornerback, defensive tackle to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have signed cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton to their practice squad.

White, who is from Atlanta and played at Georgia Tech, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and has spent time on rosters with four other teams, including the Falcons in 2019 and most recently, the Dallas Cowboys. The 27-year-old has one career interception and 14 combined tackles.