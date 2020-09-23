Falcons sign cornerback, defensive tackle to practice squad

Atlanta has added cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton

Sep 23, 2020 at 08:36 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

DJWhite

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have signed cornerback D.J. White and defensive tackle Chris Slayton to their practice squad.

White, who is from Atlanta and played at Georgia Tech, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and has spent time on rosters with four other teams, including the Falcons in 2019 and most recently, the Dallas Cowboys. The 27-year-old has one career interception and 14 combined tackles.

Slayton, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick out of Syracuse in 2019 by the New York Giants. The 6-foot-4, 309-pound defensive tackle was waived and signed to the Giants practice squad. After being waived earlier this month, Slayton signed with the Buffalo Bills and but was released less than two weeks later.

