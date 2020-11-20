Falcons-Saints preview: Atlanta will be ready for both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston

Does the Drew Brees news change things for Falcons? Yes, and no

Although much attention has been given to the Saints' quarterback situation, this is as complete a roster as there is in the NFL that the Falcons are up against. Running back Alvin Kamara is legitimately in the MVP conversation and New Orleans' defense is beginning to play like one of the best in the league. In evaluating how much a change at quarterback impacts the Saints, Matt Tabeek pointed to the last time the team was in this situation.

"Remember when Brees had to undergo thumb surgery last season and missed several games," Tabeek writes. "The Saints didn't miss a beat, if you recall, as Teddy Bridgewater stepped in and went 5-0 as a starter."

Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons up against loaded defense, MVP candidate

New Orleans is again among the top teams in the NFC and holds a 7-2 record. The Saints will be without future Hall of Famer Drew Brees on Sunday, however, and it's been reported that Taysom Hill will be the quarterback who starts in his stead. There's far more to the Saints than just the quarterback, though, so we reached out to ESPN's Mike Triplett to get a better sense of what the Falcons are up against this weekend, including a very dangerous Alvin Kamara.

"My gut says yes – considering he is a leading candidate for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award, if not league MVP," Triplett responded when asked if this was the best he's ever seen Kamara play. "And I would definitely say that the Saints have never relied on him more, considering Michael Thomas missed six games and the downfield passing game started out so sluggish. Kamara ranks second in the NFL with 1,134 yards from scrimmage, 11 TDs and 6.6 yards per touch. He is on pace for 119 catches, 1,152 receiving yards and 864 rushing yards. But I don't want to shortchange what Kamara did in his first two seasons, when he also gained more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage each year and scored a combined 32 TDs. This year has just been a reminder of what a special player he was before injuries slowed him down a bit last season."

Kevin Burkhardt: Falcons have 'a star in the making'

FOX Sports analyst Kevin Burkhardt shared some thoughts on Sunday's rivalry game with Kelsey Conway. Among the topics discussed were the improvements made defensively for Atlanta, the Falcons' abilities on offense and what to expect from the Saints this weekend.