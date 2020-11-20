Behind Enemy Lines: Falcons up against loaded defense and MVP candidate Alvin Kamara

Is the Saints' defensive line the unit that should most worry Atlanta's offense?

Triplett: Maybe, but it's a virtual three-way tie now that the Saints' defense has been playing up to its potential again over the past two weeks (a 38-3 win at Tampa Bay, followed by a 27-13 win over San Francisco). The d-line is definitely loaded with talent -- starting with DE Cameron Jordan, who had four sacks in his last meeting with the Falcons – and the more underrated Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Trey Hendrickson. But LB Demario Davis is a first-team All-Pro who has helped New Orleans' run defense become one of the best in the league over the past three years (they rank second behind Tampa Bay this season by 0.2 yards per game). And the secondary has great depth, led by standout CB Marshon Lattimore.

What is the opinion of the Falcons down in New Orleans?

Triplett: Is this a family website? The Falcons are by far the most hated, reviled opponent in New Orleans (even though fans might not admit there is a healthy respect for great players like Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and New Orleans-native LB Deion Jones, among others). Saints fans enjoy Falcons losses almost as much as Saints wins. Heck, they'll probably still be opening "28-3" themed gifts all around the city for Christmas this year.

What do the Saints need to accomplish to win this game, and how do the Falcons pull the upset?