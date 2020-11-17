How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Atlanta holds the advantage in the all-time series, 52-49, and won the previous matchup in New Orleans, 26-9, in Week 10 of the 2019 season.

Dating back to Week 16 of the 2018 season, the Falcons have won six consecutive road games against the NFC South, which is the longest such streak in franchise history and the third-longest actuve streak of consecutive road wins against divisional opponents in the NFL. Only Kansas City (nine) and New Orleans (seven) currently hold longer such streaks.