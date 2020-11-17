How to watch Falcons vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons enter Week 11 having won two consecutive games as they travel to New Orleans to take on the 7-2 Saints.
Prior to the Falcons' bye week, Atlanta defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-27, to move to 3-1 under Interim Head Coach Raheem Morris.
HOW TO WATCH
- What: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- When: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Atlanta holds the advantage in the all-time series, 52-49, and won the previous matchup in New Orleans, 26-9, in Week 10 of the 2019 season.
Dating back to Week 16 of the 2018 season, the Falcons have won six consecutive road games against the NFC South, which is the longest such streak in franchise history and the third-longest actuve streak of consecutive road wins against divisional opponents in the NFL. Only Kansas City (nine) and New Orleans (seven) currently hold longer such streaks.