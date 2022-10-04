Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 5 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons depth chart looks a little different heading into Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. And not in a good way.
Cordarrelle Patterson isn't on it, currently on injured reserve with a plan for him to return. Patterson was dealing with a knee injury heading into Sunday's win over Cleveland and played 16 snaps. Head coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor procedure on Monday.
The running back position has been altered by injury, with both Patterson and Damien Williams on IR. Now Tyler Allgeier is listed as the first-unit running back, with Avery Williams behind him. Caleb Huntley, promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move with the Patterson transaction, is listed as the No. 3 option.
Odds are great, however, that Allgeier and Huntley will see lots of work, with Smith possibly favoring a hot hand during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Patterson going to IR also means Avery Williams will be the kick returner, a role he mans occasionally and can perform admirably.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|Abdullah Anderson
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams