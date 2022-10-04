Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 5 of 2022 NFL regular season

Oct 04, 2022 at 02:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons depth chart looks a little different heading into Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. And not in a good way.

Cordarrelle Patterson isn't on it, currently on injured reserve with a plan for him to return. Patterson was dealing with a knee injury heading into Sunday's win over Cleveland and played 16 snaps. Head coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor procedure on Monday.

RELATED CONTENT:

The running back position has been altered by injury, with both Patterson and Damien Williams on IR. Now Tyler Allgeier is listed as the first-unit running back, with Avery Williams behind him. Caleb Huntley, promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move with the Patterson transaction, is listed as the No. 3 option.

Odds are great, however, that Allgeier and Huntley will see lots of work, with Smith possibly favoring a hot hand during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Patterson going to IR also means Avery Williams will be the kick returner, a role he mans occasionally and can perform admirably.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs. Browns

We take a monochrome look at the win over the Cleveland Browns on October 2, 2022.

Detail view of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 33

Detail view of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 smiles during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 smiles during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 33

against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 33

Fans cheer during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a Atlanta Falcons helmet in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 33

View of a Atlanta Falcons helmet in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 hypes up the crowd during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 hypes up the crowd during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24's jersey in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 33

View of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24's jersey in the Atlanta Falcons Locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 33

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 33

Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 33

A view of the halo board during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 leave the locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 leave the locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after the game in the locker room against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 33

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts after the game in the locker room against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A close up of Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 33

A close up of Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 defends against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 defends against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 33

General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 33

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 33

Scene setters before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 arrives prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets Cleveland Browns players after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets Cleveland Browns players after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'It puts things in perspective': Falcons players clean up Atlanta park in annual Hometown Huddle event

Jake Matthews, Kyle Pitts and Marcus Mariota join season ticket members, volunteers in Anderson Park clean-up project

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

Falcons on the way up after victory over Cleveland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

PFF ranks Chris Lindstrom first among offensive guards in the league through first four games

Lindstrom only allowed one pressure on 20 pass-blocking attempts against Browns

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and more

We also discuss defensive line depth in this Monday mailbag

news

Falcons place feature back on injured reserve, promote reserve to 53-man roster

Cordarrelle Patterson will miss at least four games on IR; Caleb Huntley promoted from practice squad after big day vs. Browns

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the 'big-boy fight' that was the Falcons win vs. Browns

Arthur Smith had a premonition from the start of Week 4 to its end: Whoever ran the ball the best on Sunday would win. He was right.

news

Falcons running game provides surge in win against the Browns

The Falcons rushing unit ran for 202 yards on 35 carries against Browns

news

Bair: Fourth-quarter execution beat Browns, could decide path of Falcons season

Falcons came through in the clutch for a second straight week, closing out a 23-20 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Tori's Takeaways: Defensive attitude of 'bend but never break' shines through in win vs. Browns

Falcons redzone defense continues to pay it forward in last two wins.

news

Instant Replay: What stood out from Falcons contest vs. Cleveland Browns

Grady Jarrett, Dee Alford close out 23-20 victory over Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Falcons inactives: Final status of Cordarrelle Patterson announced ahead of Week 4 matchup with Browns

The veteran running back was listed as questionable for Sunday's game on Friday. Plus two receivers inactive against Cleveland.

Top News

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and more

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs. Browns

Falcons place feature back on injured reserve, promote reserve to 53-man roster

Advertising