Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the 'big-boy fight' that was the Falcons win vs. Browns

Where was Amari Cooper?

OK. Let's be honest, here. No one was really talking about Cooper in the week leading up to the game, right? Almost everything coming out of the Falcons camp throughout Week 4 had to do with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, as well it should considering Chubb is the NFL's leading rusher and the Browns offense leads the league in time of possession (even still).

However, when you look at the full scope of the Browns offense, you cannot - and should not - overlook Cooper. In all actuality, it seems the Falcons didn't. Entering into Sunday's matchup in Atlanta, Cooper had just come off back-to-back 100-plus yard games receiving. He was averaging 11 yards a catch on the season, and was an important compliment to a Browns run game that often took center stage.

On Sunday, the Falcons held Cooper to just one catch on four targets. It was for nine yards, and it was a stark contrast to Cooper's 101 receiving yards against the Jets and Steelers.

Oh, and let's not forget the role of the defensive front in this, either. Grady Jarrett's fourth quarter sack shouldn't go unnoticed, but neither should Ebiketie's three quarterback hits and Ta'Quon Graham's ability to shrink Jacoby Brissett's pocket. They all play a role in this, too.

*underline. underline. underline*

I know what you're thinking: Tori, what the heck did you underline? And did you run out of ink doing so?

The answer is no, I didn't run out of ink, and let me tell you what I underlined. It was a quote by Lorenzo Carter. OK. I lied. It wasn't the quote I underlined, but a time stamp: 45 seconds. That's the point in my recording when Carter said something that I couldn't help but take note of.

"We got some dogs. We're deep," he said. "It's a team, first of all. We don't have big superstars, or guys who everybody is looking at, but when it comes down to it, everybody is going to fight. That's what I love."

This quote - right here - is how I think about this 2022 roster.

If the identity of this Falcons team is physicality, then this quote is its rallying cry. Sure, those on the outside looking in know who Kyle Pitts is. They could also probably tell you a little bit about Drake London. Oh, that Cordarrelle Patterson dude? They may say it's cool to see him doing what he's doing at 31 years old. But other than that? Carter is right.

This team is pieced together with young, raw talent and players on one-year deals just looking for a chance to make a name for themselves in 2022. Perhaps it's this view that sparks the fight in this team as they head into each new week.