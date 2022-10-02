Bair: Fourth-quarter execution beat Browns, could decide path of Falcons season

Falcons came through in the clutch for a second straight week, closing out a 23-20 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Oct 02, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Scott Bair

The Falcons haven't played a game decided by more than four points. And that's in four tries.

Every contest has been close.

Every result has come down to a dramatic end. Bitter or happy?

Atlanta has had two of each.

They evened the season score with Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns, marking the second straight time these Falcons have come through in the clutch.

It was a Grady Jarrett sack, followed by a Richie Grant pick to seal it in Seattle. Another Jarrett sack set up another obvious passing situation against Cleveland, and rookie Dee Alford picked it to ice victory and continue a positive trend.

That comes after letting a two-score, fourth quarter lead slip against the Saints and a massive fourth-quarter comeback against the L.A. Rams fell just short.

Now we're back to even, thanks to solid defense and a surging, big-play run game that exerted itself against the Browns. Even went things weren't going well, the Falcons pressed on and found a way to win.

"This says a lot about our team," Arthur Smith said, "and the guys we've got."

The Falcons head coach said something else in the same breath worth noting: "Most of these games come down to the end."

That's often true, especially for teams both competitive and flawed. You won't find many blowouts among those teams or the somewhat evenly matched, but talent disparity (or vital injuries) will create them.

Want proof? Let's recall the Falcons from a year ago. They were 7-2 in one-score games. Their other eight were contest all losses, by an average of 21 points.

There may be some lopsided results on the schedule in one way or the other, but that doesn't change this important fact, one reiterated time and again in this season's early stretch.

These Falcons are better and more competitive than they were a year ago. They're more efficient on offense, especially running the ball. They're more ferocious on defense and capable, as we've seen in recent weeks, of making game-changing plays when it matters most.

Given those improvements, we should expect to see more competitive games, more tight finishes throughout this fall. And when a game's on the line, how will these Falcons perform? Can they maintain composure, even when things don't go perfectly right?

Will they, somehow or some way, emerge with a win? Given our early-season evidence, they'll have to far more often than not.

Positive outcomes only increase confidence heading into, and while experiencing those clutch situations.

"We knew it was going to be a four-quarter fight," tight end Kyle Pitts said. "We had that mindset all week, which it is every week. Just go out there and keep fighting until the end."

That'll be a plus moving forward, especially if the Falcons are in position to get wins during a difficult upcoming stretch at Tampa Bay, versus San Francisco and at Cincinnati. While the Falcons are overmatched on paper against some of those teams, I don't think anyone should count them out of any game right now.

Running the ball well and play opportunistic defense will keep you competitive, and that's what the Falcons are good at.

That has helped secure two straight victories and generate excitement about the Falcons direction both in this season and over a longer-term. There will be a time or two, where the quarterback has to go down and win it. Marcus Mariota played a massive role in that Seattle win. The run game took the wheel in this one. But this is a quarterback league and sometimes the trigger man will have to go win one by taking yards in chunks without much time on the clock. That would be a new way for the Falcons to secure a victory -- one they'll surely need before the season's out -- but there's confidence now that they can excel no matter what the situation.

If that proves true, this team is going to win more than many thought. They're tough. They're competitive. Nobody's perfect but, if they can regularly come through big down the stretch, the Falcons are going to have a lot of big finishes.

"We're a team, and we'll find different ways [to win]," Smith said. "We believe in these guys. We'll keep improving, but these guys believe. That's the way they work."

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warm up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses for a picture with young fans before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith leaves the locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 walks out for warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 leave the locker room before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players warm up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans are seen prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans are seen prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans are seen prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 poses fora. Photo during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon is seen prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
A close up of Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie #47 helmet before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 helmet against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 high five before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons line up before a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28, and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 react after a turnover during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate after a fumble recovery during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 make a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 looks on before a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 recovers the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 sets up before a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 defends during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive stop during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 is seen during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Freddie Falcon cheers during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 rushes during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 dives for a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up for a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a pass during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 reacts after a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 intercepts a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans cheer during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 reacts after a play during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 intercepts a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs with the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with th ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up before a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford #37 intercepts the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 makes a tackle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
General view from the roof after the victory against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach shakes hands with the Cleveland Browns head coach after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 greets Cleveland Browns players after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 poses with a Browns player after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 poses with a Browns player after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns players pray together after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts in the locker room after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
