Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and more

Camereon Williams from Lithonia, Ga.

Hey Bair. Two in a row for the Dirty Birds. It's been a while since that happen. Happy for the team and us fans. However, I am still nervous about Mariota. He just seems to really get careless with the ball in pressure situations. He seems to miss some throws I think he should make. If Falcons continue to win, at some point we will need the QB to lead us to victory. Do you think Mariota is capable of that? Do you think Mariota can protect the ball in tight game situations and lead this team to victories down the stretch with his arm? I think the team has found a running game that is for real. Other teams will take notice of that and dare Mariota to beat them with his arm at some point. Will Mariota be ready when that moment comes? I sure hope so. Good win today. Go Falcons!!

Bair: As mentioned above, this answer is designed to answer all of the Marcus Mariota questions submitted to the mailbag since that Browns game ended. Not every inquiry is the same, but I'll try to address as many points as possible. So, just because your name isn't featured above this question doesn't mean I haven't read your inquiry and pondered it.

Now on to the Mariota topic. He didn't have a great game on Sunday. His completion percentage was low and the passing game wasn't impactful save a few key moments.

Mariota was 7-for-19 passing for 139 yards and an interception, for a 41.3 passer rating. He had five carries for three total yards and fumbled for the sixth time this season. That wasn't a great day, even if there were some positives passing on third down, hitting Olamide Zaccheaus deep and getting the Falcons into good rushing situations.

Those overall numbers offer stark contrast to the game's first drive, when Mariota was 4-for-7 for 68 yards, including two conversions on third-and-long. They're also stark relief to a solid performance in Seattle, where Mariota was effective throwing both deep and into tight windows.

There's decreasing confidence in Mariota among the fan base, with many in the mailbag asking about Desmond Ridder's readiness. I've said this before and I'll say it again: we aren't there yet. I don't know if Ridder's ready. I know Mariota doesn't yet deserve the hook. He's a good player getting back into the swing of things as a starter. While I have long supported him and continue to, I'm not blind to the fact that he's making too many critical mistakes. He's putting the ball on the ground too much, turning the ball over too often in ways that hurt offensive momentum.