Falcons place feature back on injured reserve, promote reserve to 53-man roster

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve, head coach Arthur Smith announced during his Monday press conference, with a plan to return.
He had a minor procedure on Monday morning, Smith said.
The veteran feature back had been dealing with a knee injury prior to Sunday's victory over Cleveland and played more early before other backs were rotated in, save one run late in the second half.
Patterson will spend at least four games on injured reserve before becoming eligible to return.
The 31-year-old started the season strong, with 348 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries. That's a 5.8-yards-per-carry clip as the team's primary runner.
This injury setback is a blow to the Falcons offense -- their top two rushers, Patterson and Damien Williams, are now on IR -- but the unit proved against the Browns they were able to run well with other backs.
Caleb Huntley, who had a quite a Sunday playing for his hometown team, was signed to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move. The Atlanta native sparked the Falcons offense in the second half of Sunday's game against Cleveland, playing a major role in a 23-20 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The first-year pro had 56 yards and his first NFL touchdown on 10 carries, the bulk of them coming on a scoring drive that turned the tide in Atlanta's favor.
Rookie Tyler Allgeier also had a strong showing against Cleveland, with 84 yards on 10 carries. And Avery Williams got in on the action, with a 21-yard run.
Huntley did his work as a standard practice squad elevation, marking the second time this season he has been temporarily called up from the reserve unit.
That elevation won't be required next week.
The Falcons made the Huntley move when it wasn't technically required. They had one more standard elevation available to them, but chose to promote Huntley instead after the physical rusher made his presence felt against the Browns.
The Falcons filled Huntley's practice-squad spot with a familiar name, adding cornerback Cornell Armstrong to that unit. He spent the offseason program and training camp with the Falcons and played well but was waived off IR this summer with an injury settlement.